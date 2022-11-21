Stocks fall on profit taking

Stocks fell on Sunday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains mainly in the IT sector, pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE.

At the end of the day's trade, the benchmark index DSEX of the DSE shed 50.74 points or 0.80 per cent to settle at 6,215. The Shariah-based DSES index dropped 15.32 points or 1.12 per cent to close at 1,348. The blue-chip index DS30 lost 19.50 points or 0.88 per cent to close at 2,180.

Meanwhile, turnover, another important indicator of the market, slid to Tk 422.8 crore from Tk 552.1 on Thursday, November 17, last.

Out of the stocks traded on the DSE, 20 issues advanced, 68 declined and 220 remained unchanged.

Orion Pharma has come to the top of trading in DSE on Sunday. Tk 34.90 crore shares of the company were traded. In the second place in the list of transactions, Sea-Pearl Hotel Company's shares were traded for Tk 18.5 crore.

Navana Pharma has risen to the third position in the top list of transactions by exchanging shares worth Tk 18.4 crore.

Other companies on the top list of transactions include Navana Pharma, Padma Life Insurance, Eastern Housing, Bashundhara Paper, Intraco CNG, Summit Alliance Port, Delta Life Insurance and Amara Technology.

The share price of Pragati Life Insurance has increased the most on this day. The closing price of Pragati Life Insurance was Tk 97.40 on previous working day Thursday. That is, after the transaction, its closing price stands at Tk 107.10. That is, the share price of the company has increased by Tk 9.70 or 9.95 per cent. With this, Pragati Life Insurance tops DSE's rate hike list.

Other top gainers on DSE include Progressive Life Insurance 9.93 per cent, Chartered Life Insurance 9.78 per cent, Prime Life Insurance 5.29 per cent, Padma Life Insurance 5.22 per cent, National Housing Finance 1.40 per cent, Delta Life Insurance increased by 1.29 per cent, Rupali Life Insurance by 1.25 per cent, Asia Insurance by 1.18 per cent.

On this day, the price has decreased the most in Navana Farmers. Navana Pharma's closing price on Thursday was Tk 101 on the previous working day. After trading today, its closing price stood at Tk 90.90. The share price of the company has decreased by Tk 10.10 or 10 per cent. With this, Navana Pharma has risen to the top spot in DSE's price decline list.

Other top decliners on the DSE included Eastern Housing 9.96 per cent, Bashundhara Paper 9.94 per cent, ADN Telecom 9.70 per cent, BDCom 9.48 per cent, KDS Exergy 9.32 per cent, Sinobangla 9.10 per cent, Orion Pharma fell by 8.99 per cent, paper processing by 8.72 per cent and monospool paper by 8.72 per cent.

At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 48 points. Tk 9.53 crore has been traded in the market. 27 of the 152 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 36 has decreased and the price of 89 has remained unchanged.