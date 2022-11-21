Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 November, 2022, 4:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Australia supports agri-innovation in Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Business Correspondent

Australia supports agri-innovation in Bangladesh

Australia supports agri-innovation in Bangladesh

Twelve Bangladeshi researchers, who recently visited Australia have presented their innovative concepts and learning at a 3-day 3-day workshop held from November 14 to 16 at Rajendrapur in Gazipur district recently.
The workshop was organised to share ideas on how to improve the country's agriculture sector.
The event formed part of the John Dillion Fellowship (JDF), a program funded by the Australian Government to further develop Bangladesh's scientific and policy capability.
The 2022 Fellowship has been offered to 12 researchers from Bangladesh and coincides with the 50-year anniversary of the Australia-Bangladesh relationship. It also supports 2 researchers from Australia and one from India for collaborative work. The Fellowship is being delivered under the ACIAR-Bangladesh 10-year research collaboration strategy.
Speaking about the Fellowship Jeremy Bruer, Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh said: "I'm pleased that ACIAR has offered John Dillon Fellowships to Bangladeshis this year as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Australia and Bangladesh. The program builds on ACIAR's decades-long history of research collaboration between Australia and Bangladesh. John Dillon Fellowships were designed to meet the specific needs and requirements of our partner organizations and the agriculture sector. I believe the Bangladesh fellows will make a great contribution to the agricultural growth of the country using their knowledge and skills gained from the fellowship."
The program has a strong focus on cross-organizational collaboration and has been developed and delivered by the International Development team at the University of New England (UNE), Australia.
Rebecca Spence, Director, International Development, School of Environmental and Rural Science and Philip Harrell, Training Leader, UNE are the lead trainers for the workshop.
Pratibha Singh, Regional Manager, South Asia, ACIAR said: "The JDF Bangladesh program creates an opportunity to trial a partnership model with Bangladesh that is not research or project-based. It is an interesting milestone in the ACIAR-Bangladesh relationship."
Earlier this year the Fellows visited Australia, for an immersive professional development workshop and study tour. The eight-day workshop covered topics like Leadership & Management, Modern Communication, Partnership Skills & Collaboration, Gender Equity, Diversity & Social Inclusion, and Project Leadership & Management.
The classroom sessions were followed by site visits to Australian organizations and interactions at the ACIAR House in Canberra. After completion of workshop and classroom sessions in Australia, the fellows took up short professional development projects and implemented them upon their return to Bangladesh. The three-day workshop was used to share the project progress and how the learnings could be used for the betterment of the agriculture sector.
Talking about the program JDF Fellow Dr Shahrina Akhtar, Specialist (Technical), Krishi Gobeshona Foundation, Bangladesh said: "JDF is a platform that has enabled me to develop my professional relationships with Australian organizations. The Fellowship has enriched all of us Fellows to design projects, manage and evaluate them. 'Leadership and Gender' is the most attractive part to upgrade my skills to an international level."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stocks fall on profit taking
Australia supports agri-innovation in Bangladesh
Nagad Islamic, IBBL to provide flawless financial services to clients
Top Pakistani banker to visit Bangladesh
BD garment sector’s median salary slide amid rising inflation
Much remains to be done for women to have leadership roles in BD: US envoy
Manipuri dance staged at Pabna Shilpakala
Obituary


Latest News
Two fugitive militants to be arrested any time: DB Chief
USA, Wales eye for winning start to progress beyond group stage
44 killed after strong quake shakes Indonesia: Local official
Ronaldo says row with Man Utd 'won't shake' Portugal team
Senegal to challenge Netherlands despite injury to star player
Nearly 20 killed, 300 injured as 5.6 magnitude quake shakes Indonesia
England take on Iran for 1st time
Bangladesh changed a lot under Awami League govt: PM
Elderly man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
SSC results on Nov 28
Most Read News
EU 'disappointed' with UN climate deal on emissions
'Red alert' issued in capital to arrest two fugitive militants
US, Bangladesh launch $18m education project
2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar
Bangladesh reports 24 Covid cases
Qatar v Ecuador World Cup starting line-ups
School teacher killed in Natore road mishap
Russian FM Lavrov's Bangladesh visit cancelled
20 including death-row convicts who flee from Dhaka court sued
Five killed as truck rams CNG in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft