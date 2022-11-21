Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 November, 2022, 4:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad Islamic, IBBL to provide flawless financial services to clients

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Business Correspondent

Nagad Islamic, IBBL to provide flawless financial services to clients

Nagad Islamic, IBBL to provide flawless financial services to clients

Nagad, a mobile financial service (MFS) provider of Bangladesh Postal Department, and Islami Bangladesh Bank Ltd (IBBL) have forged ties to help customers make seamless financial transactions - from add-money to DPS installments to remittance transfer - through their Nagad wallets.  
Moreover, customers will be able to avail Nagad and Nagad Islamic services using the IBBL's "CellFin" app. To this end, the MFS provider and IBBL recently struck a partnership agreement at a city hotel, says a press release.
From now on, people can add money to their Nagad and Nagad Islamic wallets instantly from their Islami Bank accounts without any charge. Besides, they can pay DPS installments to Islami Bank as well as transfer remittances to Nagad accounts.
Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Secretary to the Posts and Telecommunications Division Md Khalilur Rahman, Director General of the Postal Department Md Harunur Rashid, Director General of Islamic Foundation Md Munim Hasan, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL Muhammad Munirul Maula, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Tanvir A Mishuk, and other senior officials of Nagad and Islami Bank were present at the ceremony.
Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said, "Today we are happy that an institution like Nagad has partnered with Islami Bank. I thank Nagad for all of its innovations to improve customer experience." The MFS company's innovations like e-KYC were a real game changer in bringing more and more unbanked people under financial inclusion, he noted.
Nagad's collaboration with Islami Bank has also set a good example to others, Mustafa Jabbar pointed out.
"Let's wish all the best for Islami Bank and Nagad Islamic. We hope digital Bangladesh will lead to a prosperous Bangladesh," the minister said.
Managing Director and CEO of IBBL Muhammad Munirul Maula at the event said, "Nagad has onboarded 6.5 crore customers only in three and a half years. I thank them for this."
Nagad has introduced Islamic services, which is the need of the hour, he also said, adding, "The MFS provider has come up with services that crores of people yearned for long."
Nagad will taste more successes in days to come, the IBBL MD believes.
"The collaboration between our CellFin app and Nagad Islamic will bring more unbanked people under financial inclusion," Muhammad Munirul Maula hopes.
Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Tanvir A Mishuk in his speech, said, "I thank Islami Bank for beginning a journey with Nagad. Banks cannot take services to people's doorsteps, but platforms like Nagad can do that. We want to give smart cards to our 6.5 crore customers next year."
Nagad started off with a vision to reach people with costs as low as possible, he noted, adding, "From the very beginning, we have been working on innovations for people's betterment. The country's MFS sector will not be held hostage to anyone, we want to take this service to everyone."
In the meantime, customers will get a BDT 30 mobile recharge if they make an add-money transaction of BDT 3,550 to their Nagad and Nagad Islamic wallets from IBBL accounts. A customer will be able to enjoy this offer once. Starting on the 20th of this month, the offer will remain valid till 30 November.
Nagad has been expanding the scope of its "Bank to Nagad" add-money service to provide consumers with faster and improved services. Internet banking users of banks can instantly transfer money to their Nagad accounts without any charge.
Nagad customers now can avail the add-money service from more than 30 banks.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stocks fall on profit taking
Australia supports agri-innovation in Bangladesh
Nagad Islamic, IBBL to provide flawless financial services to clients
Top Pakistani banker to visit Bangladesh
BD garment sector’s median salary slide amid rising inflation
Much remains to be done for women to have leadership roles in BD: US envoy
Manipuri dance staged at Pabna Shilpakala
Obituary


Latest News
Two fugitive militants to be arrested any time: DB Chief
USA, Wales eye for winning start to progress beyond group stage
44 killed after strong quake shakes Indonesia: Local official
Ronaldo says row with Man Utd 'won't shake' Portugal team
Senegal to challenge Netherlands despite injury to star player
Nearly 20 killed, 300 injured as 5.6 magnitude quake shakes Indonesia
England take on Iran for 1st time
Bangladesh changed a lot under Awami League govt: PM
Elderly man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
SSC results on Nov 28
Most Read News
EU 'disappointed' with UN climate deal on emissions
'Red alert' issued in capital to arrest two fugitive militants
US, Bangladesh launch $18m education project
2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar
Bangladesh reports 24 Covid cases
Qatar v Ecuador World Cup starting line-ups
School teacher killed in Natore road mishap
Russian FM Lavrov's Bangladesh visit cancelled
20 including death-row convicts who flee from Dhaka court sued
Five killed as truck rams CNG in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft