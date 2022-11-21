Top Pakistani banker to visit Bangladesh

Video
Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President and CEO - Habib Bank Ltd (HBL), a seasoned banker with over 30 years of experience, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday on a two-day visit Dhaka, says a press release.
In this visit he will engage with government, regulatory bodies, clients and partners to deliberate upon technology driven, client centric banking solutions and foster foreign direct investment in the country. Faisal Lalani, Head of International Banking - HBL, will accompany him.
HBL, a bank of regional relevance with operations spread across multiple geographies, has been serving clients in Bangladesh for more than 45 years.
Muhammad Aurangzeb joined HBL on 30 April 2018 as the President & CEO. Prior to this responsibility at HBL, Mr. Aurangzeb was the CEO for JP Morgan's Global Corporate Bank based in Asia, with a rich international banking experience of over 30 years in other senior management roles at ABN AMRO and RBS based in Amsterdam and Singapore. He received his BS and MBA degrees from the Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania).
During his meetings with key stakeholders in Bangladesh, Muhammad Aurangzeb will draw attention to the fact that HBL Bangladesh offers RMB/CNY (Renminbi) denominated account to its respected clients and how HBL's presence in China is enabling the bank to conduct business with state-owned firms and prominent financial institutions in China. HBL will continue to play its part in the transformation of the banking system in Bangladesh, consistent with its vision of becoming a technology company with a banking license.


