Monday, 21 November, 2022, 4:12 PM
Home Business

BD garment sector’s median salary slide amid rising inflation

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

A new study on the garment workers in Bangladesh has found the sector's median monthly salary going down even as by analysing the inflation data along with other countries, it can reportedly be seen that inflation has been on an upward trend since last May while the macro economy of the country was still being affected by some long-standing structural issues, in addition to the current global economic turmoil.
As per reports, this was reportedly found by SANEM or the South Asian Network on Economic Modelling (SANEM), which released its findings on 17th November, expressing concern about the current economic scenario in Bangladesh.
Releasing the findings at a recent event, SANEM reportedly suggested some sectors need special attention even as it reportedly suggested forming a high-level advisory panel of experts for the same, reports Apparel Resources.
"Sanem and the Microfinance Opportunities jointly collect unique data on a weekly basis. We have worked with 1200 to 1300 garment workers who are in Dhaka, Chittagong, Narayanganj, Savar and Gazipur.
Finally, we find several things which are of concern here. Yes, although it does not represent the whole Bangladesh, there is no denying the garment sector is in a better position than any other sector. Moreover, they are also paid regularly," reportedly claimed the Executive Director of SANEM Selim Raihan on the impact of inflation on garment workers.
He also reportedly added that on one hand, inflation is increasing while on the other hand, median monthly salary of RMG workers is following a downward trend.







