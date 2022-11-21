Video
Monday, 21 November, 2022
Manipuri dance staged at Pabna Shilpakala

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

PABNA. Nov 20: For the first time, the much-desired Manipuri dance was staged in the district on Friday.
The popular dance was arranged in the auditorium of Pabna Banmali Shilpakala Academy. The auditorium became brimmed with dance-loving audiences.
Earlier, dance teacher Md Javed Ali trained 40 local dancers of Pabna on Manipuri dance for five days. Later on, a workshop was organized.  
Afroza Sultana Jhara, Harun Rashid Liton and Md. Naeem Ahmed were in charge of the programme.
Workshop participants and local dancers Ayan, Richie, Aslami, Arthi, Maliha, Sajid, Raisa, Shira, Trajna, Ormi, Rimjhim, Vidipta Adiba, Shubhashree, Shabnam, Sritama, Srimayi, Naeem, Bappi, Athai, Alvi, Joy and Meghla joined the dance.
General Secretary of Banmali Shilpakala Kendro Habibullah, said, such an initiative has never been taken before. The academy will organize workshop on various dances including Kathak gradually, he added.
Audience were very happy to watch the Manipuri dance. Many people heard about Manipuri dance but they have not seen it. They said, such dance arrangement will further accelerate cultural activities in Pabna.


