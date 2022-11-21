SINGAIR, MANIKGANJ, Nov 20: Afaz Uddin, father of journalist Sohrab Hossain, passed away on Friday at 8:30 pm. He was 85.

He was suffering from old-age complications for a long time.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on the Sheher Ali Dewan Eidgah premises on Saturday at 11 am. Later on, he was laid down at social graveyard in his Kalinagar Village of Bayra Union in the upazila.

Singair Upazila Chairman Bir Muktijoddha Mushfiqur Rahman Khan Hannan, Upazila Awami League's General Secretary Shahidur Rahman Shahid, and Poura Mayor Abu Nayem Md Bashar condoled his death.

He left behind his wife, three sons, two daughters, grandsons, granddaughters and well-wishers to mourn his death.











