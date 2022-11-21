Video
3 killed in road mishaps in Natore, Habiganj

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three people including a schoolboy have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Natore and Habiganj, in four days.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Two people including a school teacher have been killed in separate road accidents in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
A school teacher was killed in a road accident in the upazila on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Sohrab Hossian Helali, 52, a resident of Parkol Village under Nagar Union in the upazila. He was a teacher of Kurshait Girls' High School.
Nagar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mostofa Shmsujjoha said the teacher was returning his house riding by an auto-van at around 8pm. On the way, the auto-van overturned on the road after losing its control over the steering in Sandhaba area while giving space to a speedy three-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.
At that time, the teacher fell on the road and was crushed under the wheels of the three-wheeler.
Locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital, the UP chairman added.
On the other hand, a man was killed in another road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Gafur Gazi, 75, son of late Salim Uddin Gazi, a resident of Chhatiangachha Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway Police Station (PS) Habibur Rahman said an unidentified vehicle hit a bicycle carrying Abdul Gafur Gazi in Chhatiangachha area on the Natore-Pabna highway at night, leaving the man dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.
HABIGANJ: A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The accident took place in Paikpara Battala area on the Habiganj-Shaistaganj road in the upazila in the evening.
The deceased was identified as Azharul Uddin, 12, son of Akkas, a resident of Paik Para Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Azharul Uddin was returning the house in the evening after purchasing some essential goods from Paik Para Bazar. On the way, a speedy soil-laden tractor hit him in Paikpara Battala area, leaving the schoolboy seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and immediately took him to Habiganj District Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Azharul dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj District Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers have seized the killer tractor, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
A case was filed with Habiganj Sadar PS in this regard.
Habiganj Sadar PS OC Masukh Ali confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.


