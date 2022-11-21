Two teenagers electrocuted in Mymensingh, Laxmipur

Two teenage boys have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Laxmipur, in three days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Shamim, 17, son of Hamidul Islam, a resident of Sholohasia area under Gafargaon Municipality in the district.

Local sources said Shamim and his friend Sajjad came in contact with a live electric wire at night while they were hoisting an Argentine flag on an electric pole in the area on the occasion of the World Cup Football-2022. Both of them were seriously injured at that time.

Locals rescued the injured and immediately took the duo to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Shamim to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the MMCH.

LAXMIPUR: A teenage boy has been electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Emon Hossain, 14, son of Sultan Ahmed, a resident of Amanulyahpur Village under Bangakhan Union in the upazila of the district.

It was learnt that Emon came in contact with an electric wire in an electric trap in a paddy field at night while he was walking with friends, which left him critically injured.

Later on, Emon Hossain was rescued by the locals and taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.











