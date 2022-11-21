Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 November, 2022, 4:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Four found dead in four districts

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondents

Four people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Faridpur, Netrakona, Manikganj and Cox's Bazar, in two days.
FARIDPUR: The hanging body a housewife was recovered by police from Charbhadrasan Upazila in the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Jaygun Begum, 34, wife of Rasel Khan, a resident of Baliadangi Village in the upazila.
According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the woman hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house at night and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Charbhadrasan Police Station (PS) Mintu Modal confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
NETRAKONA: Police recovered the body of a woman from a banana orchard in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the woman lying in a roadside banana orchard in Taltala Bazar area in the morning and informed the matter to police.
On information, police recovered the body from the scene at around 10 am and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an   autopsy.
Purbadhala PS OC Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.
However, investigation is going on in this regard and the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.
MANIKGANJ: The body of a young man was recovered from the Dhaleshwari River in Singair Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Riad Hossain, 20, son of Aminrul Islam Khokon, a resident of Fordnagar Khanpara Village under Dhalla Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Riad's mother is an expatriate. An altercation took place in between them over mobile phone in the morning. Following this, Riad jumped into the Dhaleshwari River from the Shaheed Rafiq Bridge at noon to commit suicide, and went missing there.
On information, a team of divers from Singair Fire Service Station rushed in and recovered the body of Riad from the river at around 6pm after three hours of frantic effort.
The team, later, handed over the body to police.
Police sent it to Manikganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
In-Charge of Dhalla-Fordnagar Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that taking of necessary steps is underway in this connection.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from Haldiya Palang Union in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Faridul Alam, 50, a resident of Uttar Boro Beel Village under Haldiya Palang Union in the upazila.
Ward No. 3 Member of the union Mokhtar Ahmed said locals spotted the body of Faridul Alam hanging from a branch of a tree in Baluchora area in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's wife Mahmuda Begum said her husband was a mentally-unstable man and had been missing for the last four days.
She alleged that someone might have killed Farid Alam and hanged his body from a branch of a tree.
However, members of Criminal Investigation Department visited the scene and are investigating the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stocks fall on profit taking
Australia supports agri-innovation in Bangladesh
Nagad Islamic, IBBL to provide flawless financial services to clients
Top Pakistani banker to visit Bangladesh
BD garment sector’s median salary slide amid rising inflation
Much remains to be done for women to have leadership roles in BD: US envoy
Manipuri dance staged at Pabna Shilpakala
Obituary


Latest News
Two fugitive militants to be arrested any time: DB Chief
USA, Wales eye for winning start to progress beyond group stage
44 killed after strong quake shakes Indonesia: Local official
Ronaldo says row with Man Utd 'won't shake' Portugal team
Senegal to challenge Netherlands despite injury to star player
Nearly 20 killed, 300 injured as 5.6 magnitude quake shakes Indonesia
England take on Iran for 1st time
Bangladesh changed a lot under Awami League govt: PM
Elderly man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
SSC results on Nov 28
Most Read News
EU 'disappointed' with UN climate deal on emissions
'Red alert' issued in capital to arrest two fugitive militants
US, Bangladesh launch $18m education project
2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar
Bangladesh reports 24 Covid cases
Qatar v Ecuador World Cup starting line-ups
School teacher killed in Natore road mishap
Russian FM Lavrov's Bangladesh visit cancelled
20 including death-row convicts who flee from Dhaka court sued
Five killed as truck rams CNG in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft