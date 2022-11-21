Four found dead in four districts

Four people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Faridpur, Netrakona, Manikganj and Cox's Bazar, in two days.

FARIDPUR: The hanging body a housewife was recovered by police from Charbhadrasan Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Jaygun Begum, 34, wife of Rasel Khan, a resident of Baliadangi Village in the upazila.

According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the woman hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Charbhadrasan Police Station (PS) Mintu Modal confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

NETRAKONA: Police recovered the body of a woman from a banana orchard in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the woman lying in a roadside banana orchard in Taltala Bazar area in the morning and informed the matter to police.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene at around 10 am and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Purbadhala PS OC Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

However, investigation is going on in this regard and the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.

MANIKGANJ: The body of a young man was recovered from the Dhaleshwari River in Singair Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Riad Hossain, 20, son of Aminrul Islam Khokon, a resident of Fordnagar Khanpara Village under Dhalla Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Riad's mother is an expatriate. An altercation took place in between them over mobile phone in the morning. Following this, Riad jumped into the Dhaleshwari River from the Shaheed Rafiq Bridge at noon to commit suicide, and went missing there.

On information, a team of divers from Singair Fire Service Station rushed in and recovered the body of Riad from the river at around 6pm after three hours of frantic effort.

The team, later, handed over the body to police.

Police sent it to Manikganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

In-Charge of Dhalla-Fordnagar Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that taking of necessary steps is underway in this connection.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from Haldiya Palang Union in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Faridul Alam, 50, a resident of Uttar Boro Beel Village under Haldiya Palang Union in the upazila.

Ward No. 3 Member of the union Mokhtar Ahmed said locals spotted the body of Faridul Alam hanging from a branch of a tree in Baluchora area in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's wife Mahmuda Begum said her husband was a mentally-unstable man and had been missing for the last four days.

She alleged that someone might have killed Farid Alam and hanged his body from a branch of a tree.

