Dengue disease alarming in southern region



A view of the Dengue Ward at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. photo: observer

Southern region people are affected by dengue at a time when they are already facing diarrhoea outbreak after corona.

Their fear has been going higher in the wake of nine deaths in Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH). Over 2,500 admitted to government hospitals.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, common people complained, though the dengue patients are increasing everyday in the southern region including Barishal City, the prevention activities are not so visible.

Everyday over 60-70 dengue patients are admitted to government hospitals in Barishal and Patuakhali districts, according to the Department of Health (DoH). But the real numbers of patients will be more as DoH is making list of public hospital patients only.

Till Tuesday morning, there were about 900 admitted dengue patients in SBMCH, 300 ones in General Hospital, about 235 ones in Patuakhali Medical College Hospital and in other upazila hospitals, 170 ones in Bhola General Hospital and in upazila hospitals, about 450 in Pirojpur, about 355 in Barguna, and 85 dengue patients in Jhalakathi. On Wednesday morning, 163 dengue patients were undergoing treatment in public hospitals in six districts.

From November 1 to 15 about 800 dengue patients were admitted.

Many patients are undergoing treatment in private hospitals and clinics.

Mosquito-eradicating activities by Barishal City Corporation (BCC) and Sadar Upazila municipality are not so noticeable.

There are only 12 fogger machines and few hand sprayers for 30 wards of BCC. There is medicine crisis at BCC. Due to apathy and negligence of officials, the mosquito containing is not taking place effectively, it was alleged by common people.

So far about 65,000 diarrhoea patients of the southern region including about 3,000 in the last month have received treatment in different government hospitals. Of them, about 5,000 received treatment in the last 15 days.

In the last few months, more than 15,000 diarrhoea patients underwent treatment in Bhola's government hospitals, followed by about 13,000 in Pirojpur, about 11,500 in Patuakhali, about 12,000 in Barishal, over 7,200 in Barguna, and more than 6,500 in Jhalakathi government hospitals.

There are a stock of about 60,000 bags of 100cc and over 38,000 bags of 500cc IV saline in 42 upazilas of six southern region. Besides, all necessary medicines including anti-biotic have adequate stocks, the DoH maintained.

Corona identification rate decreased mostly in southern region in October. This month the corona situation has been more improved. In the region, 85 people were reported corona positive in the last month. Only 16 cases of positivity were reported in 15 days of this month. In the last one week, no case was found.

In 42 upazilas of the region, 108 cases were reported in the last August. and on the September, the case toll reached 273.

According to the DoH data, till November 15 the total case toll reached 54,245 in southern region while fatalities were 683, and 53,176 patients were cured.

According to the latest data, around 237 corona patients out of total 22,045 died in Barishal followed by Patuakhali 110 out of 7,181, Bhola 92 out of 8,052, Pirojpur 83 out of 6,442, Barguna 99 out of 4,781 and Jhalakathi 72 out of 5,744.











