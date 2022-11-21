12 peple nabbed with drugs in 6 dists

A total of 12 people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Sunamganj, Kishoreganj, Rajbari, Kurigram, Brahmanbaria and Rajshahi, in recent times.

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: Police detained three drug addicted people from Derai Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The detained men are Pritam Das, 32, Dilip Chandra Das, 40, and Asim Das, 35.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Derai Police Station (PS) Mintu Chowdhury said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Charnachar Union area at around 11pm and detained the three people along with liquor.

Necessary steps will be taken against them, the SI added.

KISHOREGANJ: Police arrested two persons along with 30 bottles of foreign liquor from Bajitpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested are: Laden, 20, son of Chan Mia, and Sohag, 19, son of Nazrul Islam, residents of Kailag Bhiyahati Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bajitpur PS Md Shafiqul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bashmahal area in the afternoon, arrested them along with the liquor.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bajitpur PS in this regard, the OC added.

RAJBARI: Police arrested two drug peddlers along with heroin from Goalanda Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested are Billal Sheikh, 30, and Bablu Miah, 40, hailed from Sadar Upazila in the district.

Goalunda Ghat PS OC Swapon Kumar Majumder said a team of the law enforcers conducted separate drives in front of Sunshine Collegiate School near Goalanda Bus Stand at night and arrested them.

He said some 70 puria (Seven grams) of heroin were seized from their possession.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a man along with 30 bottles of foreign liquor from Ulipur Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested man is Saiful Islam, 24, son of Ward No. 7 Member of Begumganj Union Parishad (UP) in the upazila Jalal Mandal.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of UP member Jalal Mandal in Musalli Para area at night, and arrested Saiful along with 30 bottles of foreign liquor.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Ulipur PS, the arrested youth was sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order.

ULIPUR PS Inspector (Investigation) Ruhul Amin confirmed the matter.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested a woman along with 6,600 yaba tablets from Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested woman is Rubi Akhter, 27, wife of Md Juwel Mia, a resident of Noagram Village under Kaitala Uttar Union in the upazila.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Sirajul Islam in a press release on Monday said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Noagaon area at night, and arrested Rubi Akhter along with the yaba tablets.

Police also recovered Tk 61,050 in cash from her possession, the ASP added.

Nabinagar PS OC Saifuddin Anwar confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi University (RU) authority arrested three outsiders while they were consuming drugs on the university campus on Saturday night.

The proctors held them along with drugs from the Sheikh Russel School ground of the university.

However, they were, later, released on the condition that they never do these things on campus in future.

The arrested are: Salim Reza, 19, Mehdi Hasan, 22, and Alamgir Hossain, 22. All of them hail from outside the campus.

According to the Proctor's office sources, three outsiders were seen taking drugs on the campus while conducting a regular patrolling at night.

RU Assistant Proctor and In-Charge of the patrol Puranjit Mahaldar confirmed the matter.

Proctor of the university Professor Asabul Haque said, "We are working to stop all kinds of drug use or indecent activities on the campus. Such operations will continue."













