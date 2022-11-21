Video
Home Business

Two men murdered in Brahmanbaria, Narsingdi

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Narsingdi, on Saturday.
BRAHMANBARIA: A local leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has been killed during a fierce clash in between the activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and police in the district on Saturday.
JCD leader Nayan Mia was killed when police opened fire during the clash with BNP activists over distribution of leaflets ahead of Cumilla Divisional mass rally.
Besides, Bancharampur Municipality Juba Dal Convener Iman Ali was injured in the clash with police.
The incident took place in Bancharampur Police Station (PS) area in the district in the afternoon.
The 22-year-old Nayan Mia was the JCD vice-president of Sonarampur Union under Bancharampur Upazila.
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man was killed and at least 10 others were injured in a clash in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The incident took place in Gazariakandi Village under Sreenagar Union in the upazila in the morning.
The deceased was identified as Azgar Ali, 55, son of Ashrab Ali, a resident of the area. He was a supporter of incumbent union parishad (UP) member Khaleq Hazi.
Of the injured, four were identified as Jamir Ali, Shaheen Ali, Bacchu Mia and Chan Mia.
Police and local sources said there was a long-standing dispute in between former UP Member Shah Alam and incumbent UP Member Khaleq Hazi over establishing supremacy in the area.
As a sequel to it, both groups were locked into a clash in Gazariakandi area in the morning, which left at least 10 people from the both sides injured.
The injured were taken to Raipura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Azgar Ali dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the hospital at around 10:30am, said Sub-Inspector of Raipura PS Nasir Uddin.
Additional Superintend of Police in Raipura Circle Satyajit Kumar Ghosh confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid further collision.







