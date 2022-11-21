Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 November, 2022, 4:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Illegal sawmills mushroom at Betagi

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Our Correspondent

A sawmill in Betagi Upazila of Barguna. photo: observer

A sawmill in Betagi Upazila of Barguna. photo: observer

BETAGI, BARGUNA, Nov 20: Illegal sawmills are threatening local environment in Betagi Upazila of the district.
Sometimes, these are causing accidents in adjacent areas. The government is missing huge amount of revenue.
According to field sources, without abiding by the government rules and regulations, more than 50 sawmills have grown up in the upazila. Having no licence and letter of approval from the Department of Environment (DoE), these sawmills have been installed here and there beside government school, religious institutions, bazaars and important roads. Negligence of the authorities concerned is being blamed for illegal sawmills.     
Upazila DoE sources said, there are 59 sawmills in the upazila including half of them having not licences.
The Sawmill License Rules-2012 clearly states, without licence, nobody can set up sawmills or run these.
A visit found such illegal sawmills in different areas and haat-bazaars in seven unions of the upazila, including municipality, Betagi Sadar, Bibichini, Jalisa Bazar, Mokamia, Kazirhat, Kawnia, Chandakhali, Mayarhat, and Badni Khali.
Some of these have been installed in tin-shed rooms and some have no roofs. These sawmills have been installed without incidence prevention measures.
Labourers were seen working in an unprotected environment.
Many locals said, may be these sawmills are continuing their illegal operations by managing authorities concerned; that is why, action is not being taken against them.
On condition of anonymity, one sawmill owner said, "Our sawmill has been running for a long time. We have applied for approval but failed. By managing DoE men, we are running mill for the time being."
Timber trader Nurul Islam said, "We make sale of timber to sawmill. We don't need to see whether they have licence."
Saidul Islam Montu, convenor of Sachetan Nagorik Forum at Betagi, said, because of sawmills without licences the government is missing huge amount of revenue.
Besides, he added, students of school-college are facing sound pollution. It is urgent to take action against them, he further said.
Md Surid Salehin, Betagi upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and president of upazila forest committee, said, if illegal sawmill owners don't take licences soon, they will be brought under the law.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stocks fall on profit taking
Australia supports agri-innovation in Bangladesh
Nagad Islamic, IBBL to provide flawless financial services to clients
Top Pakistani banker to visit Bangladesh
BD garment sector’s median salary slide amid rising inflation
Much remains to be done for women to have leadership roles in BD: US envoy
Manipuri dance staged at Pabna Shilpakala
Obituary


Latest News
Two fugitive militants to be arrested any time: DB Chief
USA, Wales eye for winning start to progress beyond group stage
44 killed after strong quake shakes Indonesia: Local official
Ronaldo says row with Man Utd 'won't shake' Portugal team
Senegal to challenge Netherlands despite injury to star player
Nearly 20 killed, 300 injured as 5.6 magnitude quake shakes Indonesia
England take on Iran for 1st time
Bangladesh changed a lot under Awami League govt: PM
Elderly man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
SSC results on Nov 28
Most Read News
EU 'disappointed' with UN climate deal on emissions
'Red alert' issued in capital to arrest two fugitive militants
US, Bangladesh launch $18m education project
2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar
Bangladesh reports 24 Covid cases
Qatar v Ecuador World Cup starting line-ups
School teacher killed in Natore road mishap
Russian FM Lavrov's Bangladesh visit cancelled
20 including death-row convicts who flee from Dhaka court sued
Five killed as truck rams CNG in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft