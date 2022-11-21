Illegal sawmills mushroom at Betagi



A sawmill in Betagi Upazila of Barguna. photo: observer

Sometimes, these are causing accidents in adjacent areas. The government is missing huge amount of revenue.

According to field sources, without abiding by the government rules and regulations, more than 50 sawmills have grown up in the upazila. Having no licence and letter of approval from the Department of Environment (DoE), these sawmills have been installed here and there beside government school, religious institutions, bazaars and important roads. Negligence of the authorities concerned is being blamed for illegal sawmills.

Upazila DoE sources said, there are 59 sawmills in the upazila including half of them having not licences.

The Sawmill License Rules-2012 clearly states, without licence, nobody can set up sawmills or run these.

A visit found such illegal sawmills in different areas and haat-bazaars in seven unions of the upazila, including municipality, Betagi Sadar, Bibichini, Jalisa Bazar, Mokamia, Kazirhat, Kawnia, Chandakhali, Mayarhat, and Badni Khali.

Some of these have been installed in tin-shed rooms and some have no roofs. These sawmills have been installed without incidence prevention measures.

Labourers were seen working in an unprotected environment.

Many locals said, may be these sawmills are continuing their illegal operations by managing authorities concerned; that is why, action is not being taken against them.

On condition of anonymity, one sawmill owner said, "Our sawmill has been running for a long time. We have applied for approval but failed. By managing DoE men, we are running mill for the time being."

Timber trader Nurul Islam said, "We make sale of timber to sawmill. We don't need to see whether they have licence."

Saidul Islam Montu, convenor of Sachetan Nagorik Forum at Betagi, said, because of sawmills without licences the government is missing huge amount of revenue.

Besides, he added, students of school-college are facing sound pollution. It is urgent to take action against them, he further said.

Md Surid Salehin, Betagi upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and president of upazila forest committee, said, if illegal sawmill owners don't take licences soon, they will be brought under the law.











