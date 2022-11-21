Video
Monday, 21 November, 2022, 4:11 PM
BD needs to adapt farming thru changing climate: Razzaque

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Business Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaque (second from left) attend AmCham luncheon at a city hotel on Sunday.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaque (second from left) attend AmCham luncheon at a city hotel on Sunday.

Bangladesh going through changing climate needs to adapt its cultivation to changing environment to ensure food security with its own modern farming.
Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Minister for the Ministry of Food told this as chief guest at the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bangladesh  luncheon meeting titled 'Food Safety and Export Opportunity Towards USA" in a city hotel on Sunday.
The AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed made the opening delivery while Megan Francic, Agriculture Attache, US Embassy, spoke on the issue.
The minister said around 20 per cent Bangladesh's lands is in coastal area and due to global warming water salinity is on rise. He said this is becoming a problem for Bangladesh that there is huge barren lands and no crops.
The minister said, "We have many challenges in food agricultures. In the same time we have done a lot    of things over the last several decades. We are trying for safe cultivation, lower use of pesticides, to grow more organic foods, build storage facilities, adequate transport and be resilient in the changing climate caused environment."
The minister emphasized the need for bio and nano technologies that Bangladesh can grow more         safe foods and enhance its exports in particular to the US market. He said demand for Bangladeshi agro processing foods in the US is on rise.
He said, "We cultivate 70 per cent of our lands which is highest in the world and we are working to establish more facilities like setting up a world standard and accredited labs."
The AmCham President said despite all the challenges since 1971 Bangladesh has made significant progress in food safety and security in recent years compared to many of its Asian counterparts.
He said about 60 per cent of the population living in rural areas where agriculture plays an important role in serving the needs of food, nutrition, and livelihood for the country, thereby contributing to sustainable economic development.
A grave concern is that Bangladesh's food safety hygiene and administration are yet to reach the mark due to various inhabiting factors, including the general lack of resources, technical capabilities, and coordination among the multiple agencies involved.
Syed Ershad said American companies contributed to Bangladesh development by bringing in the latest technology, transferring knowledge, introducing few best global practices in the country.
He said Bangladesh, Agriculture is likely to undergo transformation by embracing fourth Industrial Revolution technologies as robotics, remote sensing, big data analytics, blockchain, GPS technology, etc will be put at work.
AmCham Bangladesh will continue to actively promote economic cooperation with the USA through continued changing in global arena.


