Monday, 21 November, 2022, 4:11 PM
99pc of businesswomen repay bank loans: Tipu Munshi

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said he is confident that 99 percent of women entrepreneurs repay bank loans. "They don't run away with the money like the others, at least," he said.
The commerce minister said this while speaking as chief guest at an event on the occasion of International Women's Entrepreneurship Day and the 5th founding anniversary of Women Entrepreneurs Network for Development Association (WEND) at Gulshan Shooting Club Saturday evening.
Tipu Munshi said, "We should support our women entrepreneurs. Despite bottlenecks and difficulties they must go forward with courage with the cooperation of their male counterparts and friendly government policies," Munshi said.
Jasim Uddin, President of FBCCI, said women entrepreneurs face obstacles in getting loans. The apex trade body is negotiating with Bangladesh Bank so that women can get loans easily.
"We have opened a wing on behalf of FBCCI to provide business support to new women entrepreneurs. All information can be found in that wing. We focus on innovation and creating new designs for women entrepreneurs," he added.
European Union Ambassador in Dhaka, Charles Whiteley, said it is necessary to ensure that women can easily get bank loans to do business.
"I recently visited Chattogram and Rangamati. Many women there said they have business ideas," he said. But they do not have any land. So they are unable to use the land as collateral, and as a result, they are not getting loans, he added.
WEND President Dr. Nadia Binte Amin, USAID Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity Chief Mark Shaiman, Export Readiness Fund (ERF) Program Team Leader Dave Runganaikaloo, also spoke on the occasion.
At the event, WEND presented the 'Special Women's Empowerment Award' to Bangladesh Export Development Bureau (EPB) for taking important steps in empowering women entrepreneurs.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to EPB Vice Chairman AH Ahsan on the occasion.    -UNB


