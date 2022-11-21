Price fixing by syndicates worsens market situation: MCCI

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in its first quarterly economic review for July-September period said although the Russia-Ukraine war was the strong driver behind price hike of essentials across the world, price-fixing on domestic market by certain oligopolistic quarters made the situation far worse in Bangladesh.

The trade body said soaring prices of essentials eroded people's purchasing power and made living nearly unaffordable for those in the lowest rung of society.

Bangladesh's macroeconomy is now under pressure due to depreciation of the value of taka against dollar, high import payments, negative current account balance, and weak remittance inflow as well as reduced foreign exchange reserve, MCCI said in the review. The July-September 2022 review said inflation suddenly jumped to 9.52 per cent in August and 9.10 per cent in September from 'seven-per cent club' in July.

'Two exogenous economic factors, including global pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war were the strongest drivers behind price hike across the world and in Bangladesh under a knock-on effect.

To overcome the pressure, MCCI has recommended that the government should take some measures to stabilize foreign exchange reserve, manage inflation, enhance revenue generation, ensure electricity and gas supply to continued economic activities and extend social safety net programmes.

According to report, in the Q1 of FY23, inward remittances witnessed a negative growth while export earnings facilitated economic recovery in the period.

It said the decline in foreign exchange reserves was adding to financial strains the country was already facing for a record current account deficit amid a deep depreciation of taka against dollar.

The foreign exchange reserves stood at $36.48 billion as of end of September 2022 while it was $41.83 billion at the end of June 2022 and $46.20 billion as of end September-end 2021.

As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the country's external trade deficit widened by $773 million or 11.41 per cent to $7.55 billion in July-September of FY23 compared with that of $6.78 billion in July-September of FY22, creating further pressure on reserves.

The higher deficits in trade as well as the current account reflect the growing imbalance on the external front, thus creating mounting pressure on the country's overall balance of payments, the MCCI said.

The BB data show a negative balance of $3.45 billion in July-September of FY23 against a negative balance of $810 million in July-September of FY22. The MCCI quarterly review further said load shedding of electricity took a turn for worse in Dhaka and elsewhere across the country, disrupting activities in households and businesses.

The MCCI mentioned that the load shedding was not a result of power-generation-capacity shortage rather gas, oil and coal shortage compelled the government to restrict power generation.

The MCCI projected the foreign exchange reserve was likely to fall in November of FY23 due to another payment to the Asian Clearing Union against imports. Inflation, however, can be expected to go down slightly in Q2 of FY23, the trade body said.











