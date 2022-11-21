‘IORA states need joint effort to reap benefits of blue economy’



Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Business Forum Leadership Summit at a city hotel in Dhaka on Sunday.

"We should develop a cooperative mechanism among the littoral states of the Indian Ocean to promote collaboration for reaping maximum benefits of the blue economy," he said on Sunday while addressing at the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Business Forum Leadership Summit at a city hotel.

Chairman of the Indian Ocean Rim Business Forum Sheikh Fazle Fahim and Secretary-General IORA Ambassador Salman Al Farisi also spoke.

Meanwhile, the IORA Council of Ministers meeting, to be hosted by Bangladesh, will be preceded by the 24th meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials, to be held on November 22-23.

IORA member states are Australia, Bangladesh, Union of Comoros, France, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Republic of Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The 23 member states of IORA and 10 dialogue partners are expected to join the ministerial and senior official meetings.

Bangladesh assumed the position of the IORA Chair at the 21st IORA COM meeting in Dhaka held on November 17, 2021 and adopted the theme of "Harnessing the opportunities of the Indian Ocean sustainably for inclusive development."

"Optimal use of the marine resources - categorized as blue economy- has been recognized as one of the key components of sustainable development," Momen said

Bangladesh, he said, considers blue economy as one of the cornerstones of its economic growth and socio-economic development.

"I believe the council will definitely take note of the suggestions of this business forum regarding the recovery from the impact of pandemic," Momen said.

He said there is a need for a sustained dialogue among business leaders, scholars, practitioners and policy makers to identify and deliberate on various economic challenges confronting the region, identify mechanisms to address those and evolve new frameworks for co-operation with the regional countries.

IORA is an inter-governmental organisation aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and sustainable development within the Indian Ocean region through its 23 member states and 10 dialogue partners.

IORA has evolved into an important regional group spanning the Indian Ocean through sustained dialogue and cooperation and now is playing as a key driving force to ensure development, peace and stability in the region, Momen said.











