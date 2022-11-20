Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

5 lakh MT rice, 7 lakh MT wheat to arrive by Dec

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 19: Food Department officials said on Saturday that, 12 lakh tonnes of grains, five tonnes of rice and seven lakh tonnes of wheat would arrive in the country by December.
Deputy Controller of Food Sunil Dutt told the Daily Observer that unloading of one lakh
tonnes of wheat was progressing at Chattogram Port Silo Jetty.
The shipment includes, 52,500 tonnes of wheat imported from Ukraine and 49,400 tonnes from Russia.
He said, five lakh tons of wheat was imported from Russia and two lakh tonnes from Ukraine.
He said that 2.30 lakh tonnes of rice was imported from Vietnam, two lakh tonnes from Myanmar and 70,000 tonnes from India.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 lakh MT rice, 7 lakh MT wheat to arrive by Dec
HC orders on river, canal protection from grabbers, pollution ignored: Experts
Biden admin says Saudi prince has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit
Egypt blamed for omitting key climate demand from draft
Water vessel workers go on indefinite strike
Most expensive World Cup kicks off tonight
MBS to visit BD next year
President censures nonacademic acts of some VCs


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Festive mood fills Doha as arrivals increase
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Bangladesh in 2023
NBR works to impose additional duty on 330 goods
DU 53rd convocation held in a festive mood
Country to move forward only under Hasina’s leadership: Swapon
Fire at Uttara slum doused
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race
Ashulia RMG workers protest sexual harassment in factory
Most Read News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Qatar vs Ecuador to kick off World Cup 2022
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Lawyer found hanging inside flat in city
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Highest number of graduates participating in 53rd DU convocation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]erbd.com, [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft