5 lakh MT rice, 7 lakh MT wheat to arrive by Dec

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 19: Food Department officials said on Saturday that, 12 lakh tonnes of grains, five tonnes of rice and seven lakh tonnes of wheat would arrive in the country by December.

Deputy Controller of Food Sunil Dutt told the Daily Observer that unloading of one lakh

tonnes of wheat was progressing at Chattogram Port Silo Jetty.

The shipment includes, 52,500 tonnes of wheat imported from Ukraine and 49,400 tonnes from Russia.

He said, five lakh tons of wheat was imported from Russia and two lakh tonnes from Ukraine.

He said that 2.30 lakh tonnes of rice was imported from Vietnam, two lakh tonnes from Myanmar and 70,000 tonnes from India.