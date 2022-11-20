HC orders on river, canal protection from grabbers, pollution ignored: Experts

Due to the lack of proper monitoring of the authorities concerned, the High Court directives issued to protect the country's rivers and canals from grabbing and pollution have largely remained ignored, expert opined.

They also alleged that the rivers are now polluted through all sorts of urban wastages dumped into rivers, canals and other water bodies.

These wastages are coming into the rivers through storm sewer networks in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country, posing serious pollutions to the rivers and public health hazards, they noted.

Most of the ministries and agencies of the government have not taken effective measures to save the rivers as per the HC directives passed on February 3, 2019 that asked them to take specific actions in a holistic way, expert alleged.

The HC declared the rivers as 'living entities' as well as 'legal persons' and issued directives to treat river grabbing and pollution as criminal offences

arguing that 'killing a river is virtually a collective suicide'.

'Killing a river is killing both the present and future generations,' the full text of the verdict, released on July 1, 2019, observed.

The HC further declared as a continuing mandamus the writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh seeking directives to protect the rivers from the grabbers.

'Other than the eviction drives conducted against the grabbers of the rivers flowing around the capital, we haven't seen the implementation of the directives,' HRPB President Advocate Manzill Murshid, the petitioner of the public interest litigation case to save the country's rivers, said.

Urban planners said that errant people kept discharging sewerage, solid, industrial and chemical pollutants into surface pipelines constructed for fresh rainwater outfall, which carried them into water bodies without treatment.

Green activists urged the government to stop the pollution, which made river water unusable and hazardous for humans, animals and plants.

They blamed local government bodies, including municipalities, city corporations, water supply and sewerage authorities, and the department of the environment for their failure to check pollution.

Fazle Reza Sumon, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, stated that in urban areas, storm water should ideally be clean water that would fall into a river without treatment.

'The reality in Bangladesh is that storm drain water in urban areas is getting polluted by solid waste, waste water and even other more hazardous waste like a medical waste for the lack of proper management,' he said.

Manjur A Chowdhury, chairman of the National River Conservation Commission, said that faecal sludge and organic waste were being disposed of in rivers through drainage, threatening river biodiversity.

'Such pollution endangers the aquatic environment of rivers as rivers lack dissolved oxygen for faecal waste,' he said.

He found that agencies were careless about stopping such pollution.

Department of Environment officials, however, said that all the public and private factories and industrial parks were disposing of their untreated effluents into all the rivers across the country.

DoE director general AKM Rafique Ahammed said that the department was facing problems in enforcing the laws against the polluters for manpower crisis.

'The Wasa and the city corporations and municipalities will have to take measures to save the rivers from domestic wastes and sewage,' he viewed.

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association executive director Syeda Rizwana Hassan lamented the non-implementation of the 'important verdicts by ministries, agencies and departments'.

'Such indifferences practically help the grabbers and polluters to continuously ignore the laws,' she said.

She also said that pollution is a punishable offence under laws such as the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act of 1995 and the Bangladesh Water Act of 2013. 'If the responsible agencies violate laws that inspire others to do so,' she added.

Following the writ petition, the HC directed the government to stop earth-filling, encroachment and construction along the Turag River. In line with the court order, the chief judicial magistrate of Gazipur submitted a report before the HC in October 2017. Finally, the HC delivered the full verdict ensuring the legal status and a plan of action for various agencies to follow.

In the final verdict, the HC issued 14 directives to the River Conservation Commission, the Election Commission, the Bangladesh Bank, the shipping ministry, the industries ministry, the environment ministry and the district administrations to rein river pollution and grabbing. But, the verdict is yet to implement properly due to the lack of proper monitoring.

Advocate Manzill Murshid, counsel for the petitioner, said that the rivers are dying due to low-flow during leans seasons, as well as diminishing upstream flow in transboundary rivers, which create favourable conditions for illegal grabbers to encroach on them.

Many of the land grabbers are sheltered by influential political and social quarters in the country, he said adding as a result, the HC verdict of 2009 to demarcate the river boundaries around Dhaka could not be implemented properly during the last 12 years.











