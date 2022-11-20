Egypt blamed for omitting key climate demand from draft

The Egyptian Presidency has been blamed for keeping out the key demands of developing countries and the civil society from the final draft of the decisions of the Cop27 summit, such down fossil fuels.

The draft of what could be the overarching agreement from the COP27 climate summit in Egypt has caused a huge disappointment to the parties who were expecting to see stronger language in the document.

A clause raised by India to mention the "phasing down" of all fossil fuels, one that has received widespread support from developed and small island countries alike, has been omitted.

The draft also does not call for stronger controls on methane, a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide, nor does it ask for countries to peak emissions by 2025 -

a trajectory scientists say is key to limit global warming to 1.5C.

Observers are starting to pin blame on the Egyptian hosts of the COP27 summit, who are heading talks that have at times been tense and fiery, and that are all but certain to run into overtime this weekend.

Whatever makes it into the final decision text requires the nod of all negotiating parties.

"It is quite notable that the expansion of the fossil fuel phase-down language for coal, oil and gas is not in the text yet, despite the fact that many countries both developed and developing have asked for it to be in the text," said Alden Meyer, a senior associate at London-based think-tank E3G.

"It is clearly a [COP27] presidency decision to make [countries] fight for adding it on the [negotiation] floor rather than putting in developing countries asked for it to be in the text," he said.

In the COP26 talks last year, a clause to "phase out" coal, the most pollutive form of fossil fuels, had been in early drafts of the summit's concluding text, before the wording was softened to "phase down" after intervention from countries including India.

Nonetheless, Meyer said the new draft, released Friday ( November 18) morning, is a better basis for negotiators to work on compared to an earlier draft on Thursday that officials had complained about being unbalanced and lacking substance.

Catherine Abreu, executive director of non-profit Destination Zero, said that the Egyptian presidency is ignoring calls made by several countries, including the United States and several European nations, which want stronger langauge against all fossil fuels, not just coal.

Fernanda de Carvalho, an energy expert at environmental group WWF, said that it can be assumed that oil producing countries like Saudi Arabia will be "very strongly against" the call to phase down all fossil fuels. Saudi Arabia is the world's second biggest oil producer after the United States.

In the latest COP27 draft, a further condition also appears to have been added to a clause in last year's deal to end fossil fuel subsidies. It calls for countries to "rationalise" such subsidies, in line with their national circumstances and the need for a just energy transition.

"We call on the presidency to understand that the success of this COP in Egypt depends entirely on how they treat this issue of fossil fuels, and how they push forward the loss and damage agenda that so many low-lying states need right now," said Jean Su, energy justice program director at US-based non-profit Center for Biological Diversity.











