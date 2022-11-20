Water vessel workers go on indefinite strike

Water vessels workers across the country called for a continuous strike from 12:01am on November 27 night with a 10-point demand including the publication of a gazette setting a minimum wage of Tk 20,000 and compensation for death in the workplace at Tk 12 lakh.

Some vessel workers in

Barishal brought out a procession on Saturday from the district river port which ended at the same place after parading some main streets of the city to make the strike a success. Later, they held a human chain and a rally there.

Earlier, the event of strike was announced at a press conference held under the banner of 'Sadharan Nou-Shramik Oikya Parishad', General Water Vessel Workers Unity, at Sagar-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity on November 13 this year.

Leaders of various water vessel workers organizations present at the time expressed their support for the programme and said that all types of water vessels including passenger launches and cargo ships will be covered by this strike.











