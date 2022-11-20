Most expensive World Cup kicks off tonight

FIFA World Cup 2022, the largest single sporting event in the globe is rolling after four years in Qatar tonight (Sunday) at 10:00 pm (BST) with the host Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opening match in the city of Al Khor.

Before Qatar and Ecuador take the pitch, a grand opening ceremony will be held at 8:00pm at the 60,000-capacity Al-Bayt Stadium in the city of Al Khor in the independent Emirate on the west coast of the Persian Gulf. The retractable roof football stadium is located 40km north of Doha. Although the stadium is the farthest venue from central Doha it is one of the biggest venues of this World Cup.

The original plan for the opening ceremony was to be held before Qatar's first game on November 21,

which would have created the unusual situation of two games being held before it. That is why the opening match was brought forward by a day.

The grand opening programme will showcase the best of the 32 countries taking part in the mega tournament. There will be a huge fireworks display. It will also have musical performances by several prominent figures from the world music industry.

South Korean BTS member Jungkook, one of seven members of the boy band, will perform at the ceremony and will also feature in the soundtrack. History will be made as not only is this the first winter World Cup but Jungkook will also become the first Korean to perform at the World Cup opening ceremony.

The 'Queen of Latin Music' Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, who sang the 2010 World Cup's official song, will amaze the fans with her melody this time as well. Besides, Black Eyed Peas, an American musical group consisting of rappers, will perform on stage besides English singer and songwriter Robert Peter Williams, Canadian Moroccan actress, model, dancer, singer, and producer Nora Fatehi, and other local and international performers.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will enjoy the opening programme with members of the Federation and presidents of different football federations from different parts of the world. Besides, The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani had invited a lot of world leaders of friendly states to the opening gala.

However, Guillermo Lasso, the president of Ecuador, may not attend his nation's high-profile opening match against Qatar and the opening programme due to ongoing domestic unrest.

Earlier on Friday, Italian referee Daniele Orsato was chosen to handle the opening game of the World Cup. FIFA picked Orsato for Sunday's match between host Qatar and Ecuador, describing him as one of Europe's most experienced referees.

Qatar has reportedly spent more than US$220 billion on World Cup infrastructure, as the country's finance ministers admitted to spending $500 million per week for years during the infrastructure project, according to Russia's Tass news agency. Thus, Qatar World Cup is set to be the most expensive one so far.

It is the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup and it is the first time an Arab country is hosting this prestigious event. Besides, it is the second World Cup being held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.

The Qatar World Cup is likely to have more than 1.5 million spectators from all over the world coming to witness the greatest show on earth this time. It is the record-highest number of spectators the global sporting event saw thus far. The matches will be played from 20 November to 18 December 2022. So, it is going to be a 28-day tournament which is the shortest of all the world cups held before.

Elaborate central air-conditioning and cooling systems were installed in all the stadiums to deal with the warm weather of the Middle Eastern country. Usually, the FIFA World Cups are played in May-July. But this time it is being held in November-December making it the first World Cup in the winter season.

This World Cup is going to be a unique one for many reasons including the use of high-grade technological equipment, good transportation and facilities provided to the visitors. But the month-long tournament can only be evaluated after the end of the final match. Till then, we better enjoy the matches!












