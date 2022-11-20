President censures nonacademic acts of some VCs

President Md Abdul Hamid, the Chancellor of universities of the country, has been criticising the evening courses in the universities; even sometimes saying that some teachers are turning the universities into business institutions since long.

On the 52nd convocation of Dhaka University (DU) on December 9 in 2019, he said, "A section of teachers are getting cash benefits from the business courses."

At the same time, the President observed the reluctance of some teachers in taking regular courses while they (teachers) remain very serious to teach in the evening and diploma courses in private universities drawn by the attraction of a hefty remuneration.

President Abdul Hamid again expressed similar dissatisfaction over the evening courses and activities of some vice-chancellors and teachers while addressing the 53rd convocation of DU held on Saturday at the university playground.

He said it seemed some Vice-Chancellors have forgotten their assigned tasks while they focus more on strengthening their post-positions by recruiting their near and dear ones in the universities they are assigned to.

He even said, "When we were students, we bowed down when we heard about Vice-Chancellors. But recently, the space of honour for the teachers in the society has been shrunken due to some vice-chancellors and teachers."

President Hamid urged the teachers nSot do anything that dishonor the entire teacher society. "The duty of a vice-chancellor is to supervise the university's academic and administrative activities. But, if we open newspapers, it seems like giving jobs to relatives and loyal and taking benefits in different ways including administrative advantage and economic benefit have become the main duties of some vice-chancellors," the President said.

The President said some teachers of the universities think that their job in the universities is optional while they give priority teaching in private universities and evening courses.

At the same time, he urged the VCs and teachers to be more responsible.

He wanted the universities to be built as the "centre of excellence" with the help of students and teachers led by respective university vice-chancellors.

"Talent and quality should be given priority while recruiting teachers, he said, stressing transparency and accountability in all the academic and administrative activities.

"Create research environment in the universities for students so that they do not need to go abroad," he requested the teachers.

Lamenting poor research in the universities of the country, he said sometimes he feels shame when he reads about the quality of research in the universities on newspapers.

Likewise, the President reflected the glorious past of the DU and said it has been fading nowadays.

However, he believed the university is still the symbol of leadership and torch bearer in the country as it played a leading role in all the historical junctures of the nation.

At one point of his speech, the President became aggrieved saying "I will be completing two consecutive terms as President. I may not be attending the next convocation of this university as Chancellor. Despite this, I will try to attend such programmes in the next time if I'm alive."

France Economist Nobel Laureate Prof Jean Tirole addressed the programme as Convocation Speaker while the university conferred him with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree.











