

Power supply will improve next month: PM assures

"Due to the war of Russia and Ukraine, it is difficult to buy fuel and bring gas. Attention is being drawn to saving

energy not only in our country, but also everywhere - England, America and Germany. They are also struggling to ensure power supply. So, we also had to suffer for some days. Insha Allah, perhaps there would be no such sufferings from next month," she said while chairing a meeting of Awami League's Advisory Council at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Awami League, called upon everyone to maintain austerity in using fuel and water.

"You'll have to be frugal, because the whole world has been facing economic recession. We are not free from its impacts," she added.

She reiterated her call to increase food production and not leave even a single inch of land uncultivated as the global economic situation is very bad. "The situation is terrible," she said.

"If we can increase our own production, we will never face the heat of famine in Bangladesh," she added.

Talking about providing food to the poor at subsidised prices, she said, "We are buying all the things at high prices, but providing these to the people at lower prices so that none suffer from lack of food."

Mentioning that Awami League works for the welfare of the people, Hasina said, "Our work is for the welfare of all people.We didn't come here to make our own fortune, rather we are building the destiny of the people of Bangladesh."

"There was no real democracy before AL comes to power," Sheikh Hasina said and added the people didn't enjoy true democracy and democratic rights in the country before Awami League came to power.

She said, "The people of this country didn't have real democracy or democratic rights before Awami League came to power. Since AL assumed the government, we started the democratic process."

"The transparency and accountability were ensured in the election, which came as outcomes of our (AL) movement and struggle," she added.

The Prime Minister said all political parties are getting chance to do politics during the AL regime.

"We've ensured such scopes," she said criticising BNP for unleashing electoral irregularities and misrule during its past regimes.

She said now Bangladesh is recognised as a role model for development all over the world although some people of the country don't see any development.

"They don't like anything. They won't like this democratic government as well. If any undemocratic thing took place (undemocratic government comes in power), their value goes up," she added.

She said Bangladesh is moving forward and has attained the dignity again in the world because democratic trend continues since the 2008 election.











