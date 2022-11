LAKSHMIPUR, Nov 19: A teenage boy died after being electrocuted in Ramgati upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nabil, 18, hailed from Char Ramij area of the upazila. He was a student of class nine at Bibirhat Roshidia High School.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramgati Thana Md Alamgir Hossain said Nabil was electrocuted around 8:00am when setting an "Argentine flag" with a pillar of electricity. -BSS