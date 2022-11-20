Female lawyer found hanging in her flat

A female lawyer has been found dead inside her flat in the capital's Shyampur area.

Deceased Mitu Fakir, 25, was wife of Md Miraz, also a lawyer. They got married three months ago. Being informed, police went to the spot and found the body hanging from a ceiling fan by a scarf in her room on the fourth floor of an apartment building in Karimullahbag around 8:00pm on Friday.

Mitu's husband Miraz was arrested following a case file by Mitu's father Mosharraf Fakir bringing allegation of instigating his daughter to commit suicide.









