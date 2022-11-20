BGB hauls 50,000 Yaba pills

Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) seized 50,000 pieces of Yaba pills from Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar on Friday.

A BGB press release signed by the 34 Battalion Captain Col Md Mehdi Hossain said on Saturday.

The press release mentioned that, under the leadership of Captain 34 Battalion conducted an anti-narcotics operation in North Rahmat Bill area of Palangkhali UP under Ukhiya Police Station, two kilometers east of Balukhali BOP and seized 50,000 pieces of Yaba in the raid. The price of which is about Tk 15,000,000. Legal measures are being taken in this regard.









