377 turtles seized, 3 smugglers get 6-month jail

KHULNA, Nov 19: A mobile court on Friday evening sentenced three smugglers for six months imprisonment under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

The arrested are Md Moniruzzaman, 38, Md ariful Islam Bachhu, 37, and Dilip Roy, 35. The court also seized 377 valuable turtles from their possession, Khulna RAB-6 press release said here on Saturday.

According to the release, on secret information, a special team of the RAB-6, led by Fakirhat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), conducted a drive in Katakhali area under Fakirhat upazila in Bagerhat district around 2pm with the assistance of Worldlife Management and Nature Conservation Division of Forest Department.

During the drive, the team nabbed three smugglers while they tried to smuggling valuable turtles, the release said, adding:"Suspected purchasers managed to flee." -BSS









