Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:55 AM
Youth held with 91,000 Yaba tablets in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 19: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested an alleged drug trader with 91,000 pieces of contraband yaba tablets from Minzritala area under Banshkhali upazila of the district on Friday night.
The arrested was identified as Sahidullah, 35, son of Sayadul Islam hailed from the aforesaid area.
Senior Assistant Director of the RAB Md Nurul Abser said the arrested drug trader used to store yaba at his residence and sold those in retail prices to the aspirant buyers in different areas of the district.
Terming the arrested are professional wholesale yaba traders, Abser said they collected the large consignments of Yaba tablets from Myanmar via Teknaf.
A case was lodged with Banshkhali thana in this connection.     -BSS


