Uttara slum fire doused

A fire that broke out at a slum at Sector 8 in Uttara of the capital on Saturday, was brought under control.

The fire broke out at 5:00pm and was brought under control at 5:50pm this evening. Six fire fighting units rushed to the spot to bring the inferno under control.

Confirming the incident, Shahadat Hossain, Duty Officer of Fire Service Civil Defence Headquarters, told the Daily Observer Online that their six units rushed to the spot hearing about the fire which broke out at a slum adjacent to Sonali Bank branch in Uttara.

The reason behind the fire could not be immediately known. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.







