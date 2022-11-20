Three killed as truck hits motorcycle

Three people were killed after a truck hit their motorbike on the Khilgaon flyover earlier on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Md Joj Miah, 36, Al Amin, 34 and Md Mehedi Hasan, 28, residents of Mughda area. They were all friends.

A man named Salahuddin, rescued the trio from the spot and took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.

The hospital police camp in-charge Md Bachchu Miah said bodies were kept at the hospital's morgue for autopsy.











