Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:54 AM
RFP Bangladesh gets new body

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh chapter of Religions for Peace (RFP), a United Nation affiliated international platform, formed new committee to lead effective multi-religious responses on social issues in Bangladesh.
Noted educationist Principal Sukomal Barua was re-elected president while Prof Rafiqul Islam of Dhaka University was elected general secretary in its 31-member body, said a press release.
The RFP committee was formed at a general meeting held on Saturday at Dhaka University Club in Dhaka. Risso Kosei-Kai branch minister Kazuya Nagashima was the chief guest in the meeting while chapter president Sukomal Barua presided over.
Other office bearers are - vice president Islamic Arabic University Prof Abul Kalam Azad, Tapan Rozario of Dhaka University, valiant freedom fighter Tarun Tapan Chakraborty, Ashok Barua, Rahim Sarwar and Prof Biman Barua, joint secretary general Dilip Barua, assistant secretary general Nadia Afreen, organising secretary Ahmad Salim Reza of Bangladesh Pratidin, treasurer Anjan Das of Alokito Somoy, office secretary Amanullah Khan, communication secretary Barun Bhowmick Nayan, child education secretary Kyaw Thein Aung, tribal affairs secretary Dipak Khisa, human resource secretary Ambrose Gomez, inter-collaboration secretary Kallol Barua and womens affairs secretary Ruth Biswas.
The executive members are: Dhaka University Prof Abdus Sabur Khan, Prof Milton Kumar Dev, Prof Tamima Macdolina Corraiya among others.








