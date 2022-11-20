Jatiyo Chatra Samaj forms central body

Jatiya Party's main patron and leader of the opposition in Parliament, Begum Roshan Ershad has dissolved the interim central committee of Jatiyo Chatra Samaj.

The convening committee has been formed in view of the upcoming conference of the Jatiyo Chatra Samaj.

The central convening committee was approved by the advice and recommendation of Jatiya Party and opposition party leader Kazi Mamunur Rashid and Jatiya Chhatra Samaj Monitoring Committee member and former president Khandkar Moniruzzaman Titu on Saturday, October 19.

Dhaka University student Fakir Al Mamun is the convenor and Abu Saeed Lyon selected as member secretaries of the 73-member central convening committee was approved by Jatiya Party's central convening committee member secretary and opposition leader's political secretary Golam Masih. It is said that this order has already been implemented.

Meanwhile, on Saturday afternoon at the political office of the leader of the opposition party in Gulshan in the capital, ahead of the meeting of the national student society, the temporary committee was dissolved and the convening committee was formed.

The leaders of Dhaka University and various college universities Jatiyo Chatra Samaj led by the member secretary Abu Saeed Lyon, political secretary of the opposition party leader Golam Masih and party spokesperson Kazi Mamunur. Rashid was felicitated with flowers. On this occasion, student leaders were congratulated by the team and Begum Rowshan Ershad.











