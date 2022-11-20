Call to prioritize call centre

Dear Sir



Call centres have rapidly evolved from being a simple add-on or customer-facing service to an important differentiator. At a time when the call centre business is witnessing ever increasing competition and internationalisation, a customer's experience of a company's online or telephone service can have a serious impact.



It is easy to see how a negative interaction may cause the customer to stop using the company's services. This hidden aspect of negative interactions with customers is often ignored by companies, as it seems that their management is often focused on cheaper ways of achieving the same or better performance at a lower cost. Instead, the focus should be on satisfying a customer's needs and expectations. That is the best way of achieving better results.



Sohel Ahmed

Maniknagar,Dhaka