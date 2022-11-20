Hike RMG workers’ wage for better life



The right to an adequate standard of living needs at a minimum level of necessary subsistence rights: adequate food and nutrition, clothing, housing etc. Our RMG sector worker's latest wage is 8000 Taka by which it is impossible to lead a minimum standard of life. Since the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, the RMG sector workers are facing challenges as the cost of living has skyrocketed. Their struggle has known no bounds as daily essential commodities prices are exacerbated by Ukraine- Russia war, energy crisis, food crisis, dollar crunch, etc.New class of poor is created due to this unbearable,30.9 million people which is 18.54% of the total population fall in this category according to a report by Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) and Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD). According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), food prices rose to 9.94 percent, an11-yearhigh, in August before decelerating to 9.13 percent in September. Nonfood inflation rose to 91.3 percent in September. 68 percent of people are falling into a crisis to buy food according to World Food Program (WFP).By this high inflation, the wages of the workers are not increased at all.According to a report in December 2021, Bangladesh has the lowest wage among the seven countries. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Indonesia were respectively above Bangladesh. On the contrary, Bangladesh has the highest rate of daily necessity commodities among South Asian countries recently revealed by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD). At present, it is almost impossible to live a minimum standard of life in Dhaka, Chattogram city with these wages.What lies in International laws and conventions and our domestic laws? Have a look at these.Article 32 of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh assured the protection of the right to life. Hence, the right to life is interlinked with the right to get proper wages which connect to the right to food also. It is a fundamental right and has judicial enforcement.Article 15 is the provision of fundamental needs that provides; "It shall be a fundamental responsibility of the State to attain�. the right to work, that is the right to guaranteed employment at a reasonable wage having regard to the quantity and quality of work".Here 'reasonable wage' denotes the wage by which a worker and his/her family can live a minimum standard of life. Right to lead a minimum standard of life is a basic fundamental human right which is ascertained by many international conventions and treaties, such as article 25(1) UDHR mention 'everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself and his family'.Under Article 11 of ICESCR, everyone has the right to 'an adequate standard of living for himself and his family' Under Article 27of the Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC), Article 14 of CEDAW and article 28 CRPD sets out the right to an adequate standard of living and social protection. and all these ensure the minimum standard life as an important human right. Besides, Bangladesh has ratified all these conventions. Moreover, Article 25 of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh addresses that the State has to respect international law and principles.Our neighboring countries have revised their minimum wage structure regularly but Bangladesh doesn't do that. According to section 139(6) of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006 workers' wages shall be re-fixed after every five years. However, the government can review even before five years if it wants in special circumstances under section 140A. With such an elevated inflation situation, where daily necessity commodities prices are three/four times higher than 2019's commodity prices. Authority should acknowledge that a new or strengthened wage is a right for the workers. The government should monitor workers' concerns and should take stern actions for ensuring a wage to lead a minimum standard life by the RMG industry workers.The writer is student , University of Chittagong