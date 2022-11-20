

Just and equitable transition for clean and green energy economy



"Just Transition" is one of the key elements recognized by the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement. Ensuring the achievement of equitable social and economic development goals based on overall carbon-emission reduction and climate resilience is a critical component of a successful just transition. Following this, on 31 August 2022, South Africa reached a landmark milestone with the presidential cabinet's adoption of "A Just Transition Framework". The framework defines policies for a broader climate-resilient transition. It provides a national framework for actions by all societal stakeholders to reduce the negative social and economic impacts associated with extensive carbon-intensive work or the most vulnerable implications of climate change.



The framework also proposes investing at least $250 billion over the next three decades to radically transform South Africa's energy system and at least another $10 billion to support workers and vulnerable communities with compensation, retraining, relocation, and rehabilitation of regions and communities. Over the past few years, South Africa has served as a beacon for the global just transition movement. The term "just transition" first entered South African national policy in 2011 when the government published the "National Climate Change Response White Paper"- "Without renewables, there can be no future," Mr. Guterres said in September, referring to frequent climate disasters and rising fuel prices in his address to the U.N. Global Compact board meeting.



At the COP-26 held in Glasgow in November last year, 30 countries signed the Glasgow Declaration on Just Transition. In addition to member states of UNFCCC, several organizations have addressed the concept of just transition. And COP-26 South Africa announced their just transition model to the world. Expressly on energy, the U.S., UK, France, Germany and the E.U. agreed to invest $8.5 billion in partnership to help fund an "equitable, inclusive energy transition" program in South Africa through the introduction of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JET-P) model, is expected to play an important catalytic role.



Since the G-7 summit in 2022, South Africa has been working on a similar partnership program with India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Senegal. At the EU-Africa Summit in February 2022, as part of the Africa-EU Green Energy Initiative, a joint initiative to design new JETPs in Africa was announced where, in addition to Senegal, Egypt, C�te d'Ivoire, Kenya and Morocco were also named by the E.U. President.



The initiative focuses on increasing renewable energy capacity through turbines and solar panels installation, encouraging the innovation of electric vehicles and green hydrogen, and facilitating a rapid exit from high-polluting coal power. However, whether the donor countries will follow through with specific financial commitments to make the "just transition" successful and its future will probably be known from the COP-27 held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.



Recently, there has been criticism within the country surrounding the "Framework for a Just Transition in South Africa" published by the South African Climate Commission. The framework's political declaration recognizes the African country's commitment to vulnerable populations but fails to outline the elimination of deep inequalities in society. With 75 per cent of the total national income still under the control of the wealthiest 10 per cent and protecting the interests of the rich, the poor and the vulnerable, including the Indian working class (urban and rural), black and white, women are acting as shock absorbers. In addition, the perception that money invested by rich countries in just transition may not reach ordinary South Africans due to corruption and widespread unequal income distribution may undermine the goals of social status and just transitions.



Investments totaling $8.5 billion from rich countries contrasted with proposals for at least $250 billion over the next three decades to radically transform South Africa's energy system and to invest in support, compensation, retraining, relocation, and regional and community rehabilitation of workers and vulnerable populations will cover only a tiny part of the demand which is not enough to meet the country's ambitions. Besides, it is still being determined how much money the rich countries will invest. Of this, South Africans are concerned that 330 million of the $8.5 billion package, or less than 4% of the total amount, will come as grants and the rest as loans that must be repaid in a specified manner and time.



Coal mines and coal-fired power plants make up a large proportion of South Africa's black and working-class population. Retirement of coal power and the deployment of renewables will create unemployment havoc, but the framework has not set a clear vision for financial support for the adaptation, relocation, and re-skilling of coal-dependent workers to the new socio-economic system, employment opportunities in new sectors through re-skilling programs, rehabilitation, and participation in clean, affordable and secure energy, which will be created by the transition to renewables. However, keeping the vulnerable communities and regions in mind, the government has proposed an additional $10 billion in funding.



The framework does not acknowledge public demands against privatisation of South Africa's energy system. It mainly focused on privatization and private investment. Also, for a just transition with South Africa's limited resources and capacity, over-reliance on external forces like investment and technology is exposing the structural weakness of the whole system.



The apparent solution to alleviate South Africa's current energy poverty is to add cheap renewable energy to the power grid as quickly as possible. With an average of 2,500 hours of sunlight per year, South Africa is one of the top three countries in the world for solar energy. Experts believe the country also has enough wind to generate 6,700 GW of wind power, which is about 175 times the current demand. Suppose the resources and subsidies spent annually on reducing fossil fuel prices are meaningfully invested in renewable energy. In that case, it will cut a significant amount of CO2 emissions, create more decent and green jobs, and drive sustainable economic growth for a resilient, energy self-reliant, and net zero South African economy.



The historic Just Energy Transition Partnership (JET-P) will play an essential role in sustainable social and economic development, keeping in mind the specific needs of countries vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. A just transition ensures that not a single person in society is left behind; Equality and justice will be realized in every sphere of the state, society and economy. Failure to do so risks repeating existing inequalities those have already contributed to exacerbating the existing climate crisis. Success can be achieved by creating an attractive environment for private investors through the necessary fiscal policy support to transition coal-dependent and allied industries to low-carbon technologies, facilitating access to credit and financial incentives and creating favourable ecosystems for SMEs, startups and innovative research activities. It is expected to come.

The writer is independent climate researcher and writer















A just transition ensures the success of global and local climate action to protect the planet's people and economy. Achieving a just and equitable energy transition is one of the world's biggest challenges. Coal meets 85 per cent of South Africa's electricity needs, a country of 60 million people, making it one of the world's 12th largest coal-dependent carbon-emitting economies. That is why South Africa's recent "Framework for a Just Transition in South Africa" plan may be the best outline for realizing the aspirations of countries seeking to transition from high-polluting energy sources to renewables. But in the face of significant development challenges, including poverty, social & income inequality, and unemployment, which has been exacerbated by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, does South Africa have the competency and a capable state to implement a profound, just transition to an equitable and zero-carbon economy."Just Transition" is one of the key elements recognized by the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement. Ensuring the achievement of equitable social and economic development goals based on overall carbon-emission reduction and climate resilience is a critical component of a successful just transition. Following this, on 31 August 2022, South Africa reached a landmark milestone with the presidential cabinet's adoption of "A Just Transition Framework". The framework defines policies for a broader climate-resilient transition. It provides a national framework for actions by all societal stakeholders to reduce the negative social and economic impacts associated with extensive carbon-intensive work or the most vulnerable implications of climate change.The framework also proposes investing at least $250 billion over the next three decades to radically transform South Africa's energy system and at least another $10 billion to support workers and vulnerable communities with compensation, retraining, relocation, and rehabilitation of regions and communities. Over the past few years, South Africa has served as a beacon for the global just transition movement. The term "just transition" first entered South African national policy in 2011 when the government published the "National Climate Change Response White Paper"- "Without renewables, there can be no future," Mr. Guterres said in September, referring to frequent climate disasters and rising fuel prices in his address to the U.N. Global Compact board meeting.At the COP-26 held in Glasgow in November last year, 30 countries signed the Glasgow Declaration on Just Transition. In addition to member states of UNFCCC, several organizations have addressed the concept of just transition. And COP-26 South Africa announced their just transition model to the world. Expressly on energy, the U.S., UK, France, Germany and the E.U. agreed to invest $8.5 billion in partnership to help fund an "equitable, inclusive energy transition" program in South Africa through the introduction of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JET-P) model, is expected to play an important catalytic role.Since the G-7 summit in 2022, South Africa has been working on a similar partnership program with India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Senegal. At the EU-Africa Summit in February 2022, as part of the Africa-EU Green Energy Initiative, a joint initiative to design new JETPs in Africa was announced where, in addition to Senegal, Egypt, C�te d'Ivoire, Kenya and Morocco were also named by the E.U. President.The initiative focuses on increasing renewable energy capacity through turbines and solar panels installation, encouraging the innovation of electric vehicles and green hydrogen, and facilitating a rapid exit from high-polluting coal power. However, whether the donor countries will follow through with specific financial commitments to make the "just transition" successful and its future will probably be known from the COP-27 held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.Recently, there has been criticism within the country surrounding the "Framework for a Just Transition in South Africa" published by the South African Climate Commission. The framework's political declaration recognizes the African country's commitment to vulnerable populations but fails to outline the elimination of deep inequalities in society. With 75 per cent of the total national income still under the control of the wealthiest 10 per cent and protecting the interests of the rich, the poor and the vulnerable, including the Indian working class (urban and rural), black and white, women are acting as shock absorbers. In addition, the perception that money invested by rich countries in just transition may not reach ordinary South Africans due to corruption and widespread unequal income distribution may undermine the goals of social status and just transitions.Investments totaling $8.5 billion from rich countries contrasted with proposals for at least $250 billion over the next three decades to radically transform South Africa's energy system and to invest in support, compensation, retraining, relocation, and regional and community rehabilitation of workers and vulnerable populations will cover only a tiny part of the demand which is not enough to meet the country's ambitions. Besides, it is still being determined how much money the rich countries will invest. Of this, South Africans are concerned that 330 million of the $8.5 billion package, or less than 4% of the total amount, will come as grants and the rest as loans that must be repaid in a specified manner and time.Coal mines and coal-fired power plants make up a large proportion of South Africa's black and working-class population. Retirement of coal power and the deployment of renewables will create unemployment havoc, but the framework has not set a clear vision for financial support for the adaptation, relocation, and re-skilling of coal-dependent workers to the new socio-economic system, employment opportunities in new sectors through re-skilling programs, rehabilitation, and participation in clean, affordable and secure energy, which will be created by the transition to renewables. However, keeping the vulnerable communities and regions in mind, the government has proposed an additional $10 billion in funding.The framework does not acknowledge public demands against privatisation of South Africa's energy system. It mainly focused on privatization and private investment. Also, for a just transition with South Africa's limited resources and capacity, over-reliance on external forces like investment and technology is exposing the structural weakness of the whole system.The apparent solution to alleviate South Africa's current energy poverty is to add cheap renewable energy to the power grid as quickly as possible. With an average of 2,500 hours of sunlight per year, South Africa is one of the top three countries in the world for solar energy. Experts believe the country also has enough wind to generate 6,700 GW of wind power, which is about 175 times the current demand. Suppose the resources and subsidies spent annually on reducing fossil fuel prices are meaningfully invested in renewable energy. In that case, it will cut a significant amount of CO2 emissions, create more decent and green jobs, and drive sustainable economic growth for a resilient, energy self-reliant, and net zero South African economy.The historic Just Energy Transition Partnership (JET-P) will play an essential role in sustainable social and economic development, keeping in mind the specific needs of countries vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. A just transition ensures that not a single person in society is left behind; Equality and justice will be realized in every sphere of the state, society and economy. Failure to do so risks repeating existing inequalities those have already contributed to exacerbating the existing climate crisis. Success can be achieved by creating an attractive environment for private investors through the necessary fiscal policy support to transition coal-dependent and allied industries to low-carbon technologies, facilitating access to credit and financial incentives and creating favourable ecosystems for SMEs, startups and innovative research activities. It is expected to come.The writer is independent climate researcher and writer