

Development rhetoric in populist politics



Concept of development varies from country to country over the respective system of rule they belong to. Hence this concept of development in democracy, socialism and monarchy is not alike.



One advantage of populist politics is, it gives a government failing to address the internal crisis an opportunity to divert public attention through its implications in external issues. If we delve a deep insight into the current politics of our neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan, we can see how Modi and lately ousted Imran Khan Governments, both under tremendous internal pressure of price hike of essentials, inflation, demonetization, and rising number of farmers' suicide wooed public sympathy on Kashmir issue.



National development not only implies material achievement through building of some modern sky-scrapers, bridges and culverts, education institutions and hospitals, it comprises guarantee of equal access of every stakeholder in a state to mentioned facilities. Concept of development of living standard of common people in a democracy is more comprehensive than monarchy or socialist establishment. A pure democracy explains national development as a total and balanced achievement through reflection and realization of people's expectation.



Balanced national development includes full growth and expansion of industries, agriculture, social, religious and cultural institutions. It implies development of a nation as a whole with impression of planning and goodwill everywhere through rule of law and good governance. It cannot be achieved in a state of fear, repression and intolerance with difference of opinion. Development means the guarantee of living in a safe socio-economic structure to enjoy the fundamental rights and the guarantee of normal death.



In a modern state one does not need to be an economist to understand national development. It can be clear from the analysis of its natural resources and living standard. Can it be claimed from the wretched conditions of important rivers and forests all around Bangladesh that the country has achieved a balanced development? The mirror of an all-out development of a country is its capital. There is no scope to deny from the outward appearance of Dhaka that there has been no development. But one cannot deny that this unplanned development cost our rivers, forests and playgrounds to a huge extent; narrowed our capital to some alleys causing continuous traffic gridlock. Perhaps Dhaka is the only city where both fast moving and slow moving vehicles simultaneously run. Yes, these came of great use to some land-grabbers who became millionaires overnight in this city.



In the populist politics, everywhere across the world, leaders of incumbent government are often heard to take pride of achieving an unprecedented economic development. It is also clear from the way our politicians, when in power, brag about the development of the country at every opportunity. It seems that they are the sole claimants of all success stories of the country when they talk through their hats in their reports of achievements.



Before the dual brunt of Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, in terms of average per capita income and human resource development, our sitting government's success cannot be looked down upon at all. Its effort to diversify economy and swell GDP growth, though is to some extent controversial and a section of experts deem it to be yield of hybrid economy, it has been able to draw notice home and abroad. But the development of a nation is not a matter of any particular government. This is a continuous process initiated by previous governments which the party in power is bound by duty to carry on.



Unfortunately, the economic benefit the current government claims to have achieved has not reached to the door-steps of every tier of society. Gap between the poor and the rich has ballooned day by day. Bangladesh is one of those countries where simultaneous increase of ultra- rich and ultra-poor is taking place. A CPD report floated over a couple of years back revealed the magnitude of income inequality of continuing in the country. Income increase of only five percent ultra-rich of the country by BDT 32000crore in the last some years unveils the extent to which the concentration of our national economy has happened.





Such income inequality cannot ensure a healthy democracy. Such an asymmetric development is giving alarming rise to unemployed educated young people, insecurity and crisis of trust among people on state institutes. Unbridled corruption, money laundering and bail out have befriended this sector in the recent years. The looting of Sonali, Janata, Farmers bank, Bismillah and Hallmark groups has been possible amid ongoing culture of impunity and lack of accountability. The repeated failure of authority concerned to complete a bunch of mega projectsin time has only led to the enormous cost extensions and attended challenges. As a result of such procrastination, the benefit of development is going down the drain.



The goal of Bangladesh's birth was to establish democracy. Just immediate after Liberation War, our national leaders drew up constitution consonant with democratic values and spirit. Their only thought was public welfare. Unfortunately, in course of time politics in this country has become an occupation for livelihood, an investment for profitable business!

The writer is a poet and journalist













