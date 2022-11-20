13 killed, 13 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 13 people including two women and three minor children have been killed and at least 13 others injured in separate road accidents in 10 districts- Faridpur, Munshiganj, Khulna, Mymensingh, Brahmanbaria, Narsingdi, Bogura, Kushtia, Dinajpur and Naogaon, in three days.

FARIDPUR: Two teenage boys were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Sadarpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Rimon Sheikh, 18, and Tamim Mia, 17, residents of Dangi area in the upazila.

The injured person is Hira, 19.

According to police and local sources, two motorcycles collided head-on in Monikotha area of the upazila in the afternoon, leaving the trio seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Sadarpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Tamim and Rimon dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadarpur Police Station (PS) Subrata Goldar confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will ben taken in this regard.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A truck driver was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sreenagar Upazila of the district at dawn on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Alim Sarder, 33, a resident of Kashempur area in Satkhira District.

The injured person is Md Raju, 34. He was an assistant of the deceased.

The accident took place in Samashpur area on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway in the upazila at around 4:45am.

Sreenagar Fire Service Warehouse Official Md Mahfuzur Riben said a goods-laden truck hit a rod-laden truck after losing its control over the steering in Samashpur area at dawn, which left the driver and his helper of the goods-laden truck seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Alim Sarder dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The law enforcer, however, have seized the trucks.

Hasara Highway PS OC Molla Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A mentally-imbalanced woman was seriously injured in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The identity of the injured could not be known immediately.

Local sources said a motorcycle hit the woman after losing its control over the steering in Narnia area on the Chuknagar-Jashore road at around 7:20am, leaving her injured.

Locals rescued the injured and admitted her to Jashore Medical College Hospital.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Farzana, 4, daughter of Abdul Wadud, a resident of Biroe Village under Dutterbazar Union in the upazila.

It was known that the child was returning home along with her parents riding on an auto-rickshaw in the evening.

However, their auto-rickshaw was standing in PS Junction area on Khan Bahadur Ismail Road. At that time, when the child was looking outside, another auto-rickshaw from behind hit her on head.

She fell out of the auto-rickshaw, which left Farzana seriously injured.

She was rescued and taken to Gafargaoan Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Gafargaon PS OC Faruk Ahmed confirmed the incident.

BRAHMANBARIA: A woman was killed in a road accident in Bancharampur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shiuli Akter, 24, wife of Abul Kalam, a resident of Budhairkandi Village in the upazila.

According to locals, the woman was returning the house riding by a rickshaw from the upazila town in the afternoon. On the way, a covered van coming from the opposite direction hit the rickshaw in Jamatli area, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Bancharampur PS OC Nure Alam confirmed the incident.

NARSINGDI: Four people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Bhatpara Village under Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Of the deceased, two were identified as Mojibur Rahman, 34, and Amir Hamza, 37.

Police and local sources said six people were going towards Panchdona from Ghorashal riding by a CNG in the morning. On the way, a bus coming from the opposite direction hit the CNG in Chakshal area, leaving its two passengers dead on the spot and four seriously injured.

Later on, two of the injured succumbed to their injuries on the way to a hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Madhabadi PS OC Md Rakibuzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BOGURA: Two people including a minor boy have been killed in separate road accidents in Sadar and Adamdighi upazilas of the district in two days.

A journalist, who was injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila, succumbed to his injuries at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) on Thursday morning.

Deceased Kamalesh Mohanta Shanu was the district correspondent of Baishakhi Television and treasurer of Bogura Press Club.

It was known that a Dhaka-bound bus hit a motorcycle carrying Shanu in front of the SZRMCH on the Bogura-Dhaka highway on November 11 last, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued and rushed to the SZRMCH.

Later, the journalist succumbed to his injuries there at around 10:55am on Thursday.

On the other hand, a minor boy was killed in a road accident in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The accident took place in Adamdighi Bus Stand area at around 2pm.

The deceased was identified as Junayed, 10, son of Md Babu, a resident of Raninagar Upazila in Naogaon District.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Adamdighi PS Pradip Kumar Barman said a votvoti (local vehicle) hit Junayed in Adamdighi Bus Stand area at noon while he was crossing the road, which left the boy seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Adamdighi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Junayed to the SZRMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Junayed succumbed to his injuries on the way to the SZRMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the SI added.

However, the law enforcers have seized the votvoti and arrested its driver.

Adamdighi PS OC Rezaul Karim Reza confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Eight members of a family have been injured in a road accident in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The accident took place in Bhagjot area under Ramkrishnapur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said eight members of a family was going to Taragunia area in the morning to attend a funeral of one of their relatives riding by an auto-rickshaw.

On the way, the auto-rickshaw hit hard a roadside pole after losing its control of the steering in Bhagjot area, which left them injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex.

Of the injured, the conditions of auto-rickshaw driver Nadeem and passenger Nizam Molla are stated to be critical.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A truck driver was killed after the vehicle crashed into a roadside tree in Birampur Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Uttam Kumar Roy, 32, son of Lalmohan Roy, hailed from Sadar Upazila in the district.

Birampur PS OC Sumon Kumar Mohonta said a truck hit hard a roadside tree on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway in Tatokpur area at around 1:30 am after its driver had lost control over the steering, which left the truck driver Uttam dead on the spot.

Police and fire service personnel, later, recovered the body and sent it Birampur Upazila Health Complex.

An unnatural death case was filed with Birampur PS in this regard, the OC added.

NAOGAON: A minor boy was killed as a tractor hit him in Niamatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sifat Islam, 10, son of Sohel Rana, a resident of Chaksita Village in the upazila.

Father of the deceased Sohel Rana said his son was playing beside the road in the afternoon. At that time, a tractor hit Sifat after losing its control over the steering, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Niamatpur PS OC Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.