Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:53 AM
Home Countryside

Joypurhat farmers benefit from early vegetables

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

An advance winter vegetable field in Keshabpur Village under Joypurhat Sadar. photo: observer

An advance winter vegetable field in Keshabpur Village under Joypurhat Sadar. photo: observer

JOYPURHAT, Nov 19: Advance vegetable cultivation is increasing day by day in the district with rising demand and profitable price.
According to sources at Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Joypurhat, this 2022-2023 Rabi season vegetables have been cultivated on 2,142 hectares (ha) of land in Joypurhat.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers said after getting profit more than their expectation, farmers have been interested in cultivating advance vegetables.
Advance vegetables have been farmed in five upazilas of the district.
Farmed lands included 320 ha brinjal, 105 ha radish, 360 ha flat bean, 68 ha cauliflower, 65 ha cabbage, 32 ha tomato, 46 ha long bean, 117 ha red spinach, 48 ha green spinach, 24 ha malabar spinach, 105 ha bitter gourd, 160 ha cucumber, 91 ha bottle gourd, 105 ha sweet pumpkin, and 300 ha pointed gourd.  Besides, advance potato has been farmed on 300 ha.
Growers said the primary high prices of advance vegetables will come down with increasing arrival of vegetables at bazaars.
Growers Azizar Rahman and Moslem Uddin of Vanai Kushlia Village in Sadar Upazila cultivated advance brinjal on 30 decimals in the last year. They got a profit of Tk 40,000 from brinjal sale. This year they have also farmed brinjal expecting such profits.
Sanwar Hossain of  the same area has farmed advance potato on 3.5 bighas.
Growers Ershad, Yunus Ali, and Entajul of Parulia Village said, as they got high profit by farming advance cabbage and cauliflower in the last year, they have farmed these again on 3.5 bighas.
At present, on type basis, advance brinjal is selling at Tk  33-44 per kg in different haats and bazaars of Joypurhat, radish at Tk 30-35, cabbage-cauliflower at Tk 50-60, bitter gourd at Tk 40-45, pointed gourd at Tk 30-40, and flat bean at Tk 70-80 per kg. Other vegetables are selling at Tk 40-50 per kg.
Deputy Director (DD) of DAE-Joypurhat Md Shafikul Islam said, a marketing competition is being observed among advance vegetable growers for first selling with the hope of big profit.
By farming advance vegetables, they are benefitting largely, the DAE DD added.


