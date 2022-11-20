Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Three people have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Narayanganj, Dinajpur and Chattogram, in two days.

NARAYANGANJ: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Rupali residential area in the city on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Siam, 18, son of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Elahinagar area under Sonargaon Upazila of the district. He lived in a rented house in Rupali residential area in the city.

According to local sources, the boy hanged himself from the ceiling fan of a room in the rented house in the evening.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued him and rushed to Bandar Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: An elderly man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Wahed, 65, son of late Aftab Uddin, a resident of Kalitala Village under Saitara Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Abdul Wahed hanged himself from a branch of a mango tree on his house yard in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 8pm and handed it over to the deceased's family members as per their request.

The deceased's family members said Abdul Wahed was mentally-unstable.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Sub-Inspector of the PS Ashraful Islam confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Anam Prokash Bacha, 40, a resident of Fatepur area in the upazila.

Fatepur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Jaynul Abedin said the man committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP chairman added.











