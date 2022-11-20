Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Three people have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Narayanganj, Dinajpur and Chattogram, in two days.
NARAYANGANJ: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Rupali residential area in the city on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Siam, 18, son of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Elahinagar area under Sonargaon Upazila of the district. He lived in a rented house in Rupali residential area in the city.
According to local sources, the boy hanged himself from the ceiling fan of a room in the rented house in the evening.
Sensing the matter, locals rescued him and rushed to Bandar Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: An elderly man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Wahed, 65, son of late Aftab Uddin, a resident of Kalitala Village under Saitara Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Abdul Wahed hanged himself from a branch of a mango tree on his house yard in the afternoon.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 8pm and handed it over to the deceased's family members as per their request.
The deceased's family members said Abdul Wahed was mentally-unstable.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) in this regard.
Sub-Inspector of the PS Ashraful Islam confirmed the incident.  
CHATTOGRAM: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Anam Prokash Bacha, 40, a resident of Fatepur area in the upazila.
Fatepur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Jaynul Abedin said the man committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP chairman added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13 killed, 13 injured in separate road mishaps
Joypurhat farmers benefit from early vegetables
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists
Traditional boat race held in Satkhira
Labourers crowd Chalanbeel haats for work
KDA implementing Tk 754cr development projects
Two jailed in arms cases in Natore, Kishoreganj
Death anniversary


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Festive mood fills Doha as arrivals increase
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Bangladesh in 2023
NBR works to impose additional duty on 330 goods
DU 53rd convocation held in a festive mood
Country to move forward only under Hasina’s leadership: Swapon
Fire at Uttara slum doused
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race
Ashulia RMG workers protest sexual harassment in factory
Most Read News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Qatar vs Ecuador to kick off World Cup 2022
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Lawyer found hanging inside flat in city
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Highest number of graduates participating in 53rd DU convocation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft