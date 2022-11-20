Traditional boat race held in Satkhira

SATKHIRA, Nov 19: A traditional boat race was held in the Kholpetua River in Shyamngar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Four teams from different regions of Khulna and Satkhira compete in three rounds.

SM Jaglul Hayder, MP, from Satkhira-4 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the boat race.

Thousands of people including women and children flocked to the banks of the river to see the boat race. Many spectators appeared with engine driven boats decorated in different colours.

At the beginning of the competition, several boats are lowered into the river to the beat of drums. The boatmen participated in the race wearing colourful clothes including red, blue and yellow. At that time, millions of spectators on both sides of the river encouraged them with slogans and applause.

In the competition, Gabura Hira Tari Team won first place, Puijala Jai Ma Durga Team second and Puijala Sonar Tari Team took third position.











