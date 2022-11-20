Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Traditional boat race held in Satkhira

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, Nov 19: A traditional boat race was held in the Kholpetua River in Shyamngar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Four teams from different regions of Khulna and Satkhira compete in three rounds.
SM Jaglul Hayder, MP, from Satkhira-4 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the boat race.
Thousands of people including women and children flocked to the banks of the river to see the boat race. Many spectators appeared with engine driven boats decorated in different colours.
At the beginning of the competition, several boats are lowered into the river to the beat of drums. The boatmen participated in the race wearing colourful clothes including red, blue and yellow. At that time, millions of spectators on both sides of the river encouraged them with slogans and applause.
In the competition, Gabura Hira Tari Team won first place, Puijala Jai Ma Durga Team second and Puijala Sonar Tari Team took third    position.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13 killed, 13 injured in separate road mishaps
Joypurhat farmers benefit from early vegetables
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists
Traditional boat race held in Satkhira
Labourers crowd Chalanbeel haats for work
KDA implementing Tk 754cr development projects
Two jailed in arms cases in Natore, Kishoreganj
Death anniversary


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Festive mood fills Doha as arrivals increase
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Bangladesh in 2023
NBR works to impose additional duty on 330 goods
DU 53rd convocation held in a festive mood
Country to move forward only under Hasina’s leadership: Swapon
Fire at Uttara slum doused
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race
Ashulia RMG workers protest sexual harassment in factory
Most Read News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Qatar vs Ecuador to kick off World Cup 2022
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Lawyer found hanging inside flat in city
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Highest number of graduates participating in 53rd DU convocation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft