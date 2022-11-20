Labourers crowd Chalanbeel haats for work



Labourers at the mobile haat in Noyabazar under Gurudaspur Upazila. photo: observer

In these haats, child labourers are most demanded as they can be hired for cheaper price.

A visit found huge crowding of labour sellers at different haats including Nayabazar in the upazila.

These haats sell only labour of labourers.

In the last 20 years, many labour haats have grown up in Dharabashia Union including Nayabazar.

During Kartik-Agrahayan harvesting of transplanted Aman (T-Aman) begins across Chalanbeel region. At that time, garlic seed sowing also starts. So these labour haats gain momentum this time. On bargaining basis, T-Aman growers hire labourers.

Thousands of labourers are coming to these haats from different parts of the country. There are women, orphans and old.

Farmer Abdus Salam of Dharabashia Village said, "Teenage labourers are available at comparatively lower wage, and their working speed is higher. So I have taken five teenage labourers."

Each of them will be given Tk 250-300 per day, he added.

"I have sowed garlic seed on 8 bighas. Whenever needed, I take labourers from Nayabazar," he further said.

The visit found labourers and farmers arriving in the morning. But labourer trading ends by 9am.

Amid fog, labourers start coming to haats by sitting on bus roof, Nasimon-Karimon. Old labourers were seen waiting to be sold at haats from 8am to 9am. Their work depends on luck. Some days, they go back to houses if not hired.

Some labourers coming from Bhangura of Pabna said, on the basis of physical ability, male labourers get Tk 400-500 each; female labourers get Tk 300-350; and child labourers get Tk 200-300.

Some labourers coming from Shahzadpur of Sirajganj and Naogaon said, they have come by counting fare of Tk 80 to 100 each with the hope of getting work. Their daily meal is managed by daily work. If not hired, they have to starve.

Anamika Das said, her husband is sick; so she has taken charge of the family. Along with her, 10 more women have come for work. "But we get half the wage of male," he added.

Labourer leader Dulal Sheikh said, normally works are not much available this time of the year. Making groups of low-income people are used to come here for works, he added.

Earlier T-Aman would be cut and threshed by local labourers. In 2005, without plough farming of garlic began across Chalanbeeel, requiring extra-labourers.

Communication is rich in Chalanbeel region. So labourers are used to come from Tarash, Ullapara, Rayganj, Naogaon, Chatmohar and Bhangura, Faridpur upazilas to these haats.

Dharabarisha Union Chairman Md Abdul Matin said, at least 8,000 to 10,000 labourers are gathering at Nayabazar Haat every day. After hired, there are taken to different parts of Chalanbeel for work.













