Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

KDA implementing Tk 754cr development projects

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

A view of the construction work of Rupsha Bridge. photo: observer

A view of the construction work of Rupsha Bridge. photo: observer

KHULNA, Nov 19: Khulna Development Authority (RDA) has been implementing three development projects in recent times with an estimated cost of around Taka 754 crore, which are aimed at elevating the living condition of the city dwellers  along with its adjacent areas.
Executive Engineer of KDA Mortoza Al Mamun, said, on Thursday they are constructing Khulna Shipyard road expansion, starting from Khulna Shipyard (KSY) area to Rupsha Bridge at a cost of around Taka 259 crore.
The 3.78 km four-lane KSY road widening and development project has been approved at ECNEC at a cost of Tk 259 crore in 2013. The first tender of the construction works has been called in 2020.  Due to some irregularities, the re-tender has been called by the order of the Ministry of Public Affairs in November 2021, he said.
In January, 2022, the KDA authority has given work order to M/S Mahbub Brothers, the contractor of the project. The construction works of the road began on July in 2022.
Around 40 per cent development work of the road has been completed, he said, adding that the construction work schedule will end on December 2023.
It will also implement 10 km long three link roads which will connect Satkhira-Khulna Highway through city bypass road at a cost of around Taka 395 crore, Mamun, Director of the project said.
In 2018, ECNEC has approved the project at a cost of Tk 395 crore. The three link roads are: from Nirala No-1 area to City bypass, Sonadanga area to Rayermahal, and Bastuhara area to Arongghata. It also included drainage from Nirala No-1 area to City bypass area. The KDA authorities have also planned an accusation of 33.40 acres of land to build the link road, he said, adding that land accusation of other two link roads is under process.
On October 12 in 2018, Road and Highways (R &H) Department sent the revised Draft Project Proposal (DPP) to the Ministry of Public Affairs.
He, however, said the construction works of the project will begin by January next year.
KDA are implementing five storied shopping mall in front of the New Market at a cost of Tk 100 crore. The market will have two basements, over 100 different shops, food court and other facilities, said Chief Engineer of KDA Kazi Sabirul Alam to The Daily Observer.
 "We hope that construction work will be started by January, 2023, and it will end in due time," he said, adding that both businessmen and consumers will get benefits after completing the shopping mall.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13 killed, 13 injured in separate road mishaps
Joypurhat farmers benefit from early vegetables
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists
Traditional boat race held in Satkhira
Labourers crowd Chalanbeel haats for work
KDA implementing Tk 754cr development projects
Two jailed in arms cases in Natore, Kishoreganj
Death anniversary


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Festive mood fills Doha as arrivals increase
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Bangladesh in 2023
NBR works to impose additional duty on 330 goods
DU 53rd convocation held in a festive mood
Country to move forward only under Hasina’s leadership: Swapon
Fire at Uttara slum doused
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race
Ashulia RMG workers protest sexual harassment in factory
Most Read News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Qatar vs Ecuador to kick off World Cup 2022
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Lawyer found hanging inside flat in city
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Highest number of graduates participating in 53rd DU convocation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft