KDA implementing Tk 754cr development projects



A view of the construction work of Rupsha Bridge. photo: observer

Executive Engineer of KDA Mortoza Al Mamun, said, on Thursday they are constructing Khulna Shipyard road expansion, starting from Khulna Shipyard (KSY) area to Rupsha Bridge at a cost of around Taka 259 crore.

The 3.78 km four-lane KSY road widening and development project has been approved at ECNEC at a cost of Tk 259 crore in 2013. The first tender of the construction works has been called in 2020. Due to some irregularities, the re-tender has been called by the order of the Ministry of Public Affairs in November 2021, he said.

In January, 2022, the KDA authority has given work order to M/S Mahbub Brothers, the contractor of the project. The construction works of the road began on July in 2022.

Around 40 per cent development work of the road has been completed, he said, adding that the construction work schedule will end on December 2023.

It will also implement 10 km long three link roads which will connect Satkhira-Khulna Highway through city bypass road at a cost of around Taka 395 crore, Mamun, Director of the project said.

In 2018, ECNEC has approved the project at a cost of Tk 395 crore. The three link roads are: from Nirala No-1 area to City bypass, Sonadanga area to Rayermahal, and Bastuhara area to Arongghata. It also included drainage from Nirala No-1 area to City bypass area. The KDA authorities have also planned an accusation of 33.40 acres of land to build the link road, he said, adding that land accusation of other two link roads is under process.

On October 12 in 2018, Road and Highways (R &H) Department sent the revised Draft Project Proposal (DPP) to the Ministry of Public Affairs.

He, however, said the construction works of the project will begin by January next year.

KDA are implementing five storied shopping mall in front of the New Market at a cost of Tk 100 crore. The market will have two basements, over 100 different shops, food court and other facilities, said Chief Engineer of KDA Kazi Sabirul Alam to The Daily Observer.

"We hope that construction work will be started by January, 2023, and it will end in due time," he said, adding that both businessmen and consumers will get benefits after completing the shopping mall.

















