Two jailed in arms cases in Natore, Kishoreganj

Separate courts in two days sentenced two men to 10 years of imprisonment in different cases under the Arms Act in two districts- Natore and Kishoreganj.

NATORE: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to ten years' rigours imprisonment for keeping illegal arms.

Natore Special Tribunal Judge Md Sharif Uddin delivered the judgement.

The condemned convict is Altaf Sarker, 36, a resident of Koinbazar of Baraigram Upazila in the district.

According to the prosecution, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Natore Camp arrested Altaf Hossain along with a pistol from the Koin-Dogachhi road in Baraigram Upazila on June 25, 2021.

Later on, Natore RAB Official Sub-Inspector Imroz Islam filed a case with Baraigram Police Station (PS) being the plaintiff.

After investigation, Sattyabrato Sarker, the investigation officer of the case, submitted a charge-sheet to the court.

After examining the case records, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday in presence of the convict.

KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years' jail for keeping illegal arms in Bhairab Upazila.

Kishoreganj Special Tribunal Judge Sohag Ranjan Paul handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The convict is Md Masum Mia, 37, son of late Yunus Mia, a resident of Tulatuli Village under Raipura Upazila in Narsingdi District.

According to the prosecution, police arrested Masum along with a foreign pistol and bullets from a graveyard adjacent to Bhairab Railway Station on November 25, 2003.

A case under the Arms Act was filed with Bhairab PS in this regard.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.











