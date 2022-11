Death anniversary

FENI, Nov 19: The 9th death anniversary of renowned businessmen and social worker Kazi Nurul Karim was observed on Saturday.A Doa and Milad Mahfil was arranged after Johr prayer in his house at Izzatput Village in Feni.He was also the founder of Izzatpur Primary and High School and an adviser to ad-farm Eastern Media.