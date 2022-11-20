

Police-magistracy conference was held in Rangamati Chief Judicial Magistrate Court











Police-magistracy conference was held in Rangamati Chief Judicial Magistrate Court conference room in the town on Saturday morning. Rangamati Chief Judicial Magistrate Abu Hanif presided over the conference. SP Mir Abu Tauhid, ASP Maruf Hasan, ADC (General) Abdullah Al Mahmud, Rangamati Sadar Hospital RMO Shawkat Akbar, Senior Judicial Magistrate Shiplu Kumar Dey and Judicial Magistrate Jamshed Alam were also present at the programme. photo: observer