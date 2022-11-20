Two minors among three people drown

Three people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Rajbari, in three days.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Lalmohan Upazila of the district in three days.

A two-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a canal in the upazila on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jubair Hasan, son of Alauddin, a resident of Gaimara area under Farjganj Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that the child fell down in a canal behind his house in the morning.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a minor boy drowned in a pond in the upazila on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Ibrahim, 3, son of Sohel, a resident of Bagirchar area under Badarpur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's mother Nilufa Begum said Ibrahim was playing beside a pond nearby the house at noon. At one stage of playing, he fell in the pond.

Later on, the family members found his body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.

On information, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Lalmohan PS in this regard.

Lalmohan PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.

RAJBARI: A construction worker drowned in a ditch in Goalanda Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Helal Mandal, 55, a resident of Ward No. 1 under Goalanda Municipality.

Family members of the deceased said Helal went missing in a ditch nearby his house while he was taking bath in it in the morning.

He was, later, rescued and taken to Goalanda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.













