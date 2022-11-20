Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 November, 2022, 8:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two minors among three people drown

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Three people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Rajbari, in three days.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Lalmohan Upazila of the district in three days.
A two-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a canal in the upazila on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Jubair Hasan, son of Alauddin, a resident of Gaimara area under Farjganj Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that the child fell down in a canal behind his house in the morning.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, a minor boy drowned in a pond in the upazila on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Md Ibrahim, 3, son of Sohel, a resident of Bagirchar area under Badarpur Union in the upazila.
The deceased's mother Nilufa Begum said Ibrahim was playing beside a pond nearby the house at noon. At one stage of playing, he fell in the pond.
Later on, the family members found his body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.
On information, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Lalmohan PS in this regard.
Lalmohan PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the         incident.
RAJBARI: A construction worker drowned in a ditch in Goalanda Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Helal Mandal, 55, a resident of Ward No. 1 under Goalanda Municipality.
Family members of the deceased said Helal went missing in a ditch nearby his house while he was taking bath in it in the morning.
He was, later, rescued and taken to Goalanda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13 killed, 13 injured in separate road mishaps
Joypurhat farmers benefit from early vegetables
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists
Traditional boat race held in Satkhira
Labourers crowd Chalanbeel haats for work
KDA implementing Tk 754cr development projects
Two jailed in arms cases in Natore, Kishoreganj
Death anniversary


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Festive mood fills Doha as arrivals increase
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Bangladesh in 2023
NBR works to impose additional duty on 330 goods
DU 53rd convocation held in a festive mood
Country to move forward only under Hasina’s leadership: Swapon
Fire at Uttara slum doused
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race
Ashulia RMG workers protest sexual harassment in factory
Most Read News
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal training after missing warm-up match
Qatar vs Ecuador to kick off World Cup 2022
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Lawyer found hanging inside flat in city
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem
BNP, police clash leaves JCD leader dead in Brahmanbaria
Highest number of graduates participating in 53rd DU convocation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft