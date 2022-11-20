Video
Home Countryside

Two fined in Rajshahi, Natore

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in four days fined the owners of a brick kiln and a factory on different charges in two districts- Rajshahi and Natore.  
RAJSHAHI: A mobile court in Charghat Upazila of the district on Thursday a brick kiln owner Tk 25,000 for using wood as fuel and not having license.
The mobile court fined MZP Brick Kiln near Naodapara Choumhani Bazaar of Yusufpur Union in the upazila.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sohrab Hossain confirmed the information.
According to the mobile court sources, MZP Brick Kiln owner Mazdar Rahman has been fined Tk 25 thousand for not having license and using wood as fuel under section 4 and 5 of the Control (Amendment) Act 2019 on Brick Preparation and Installation of Kilns.
District Department of Environment Assistant Director Kabir Hossain and Yusufpur Union Awami League General Secretary Dulal Sarkar, among others, were also present during the drive.
NATORE: A factory was fined Tk 30,000 by a mobile court on charge of manufacturing duplicate battery by melting lead substance in Saatpukuria Village of Singra Upazila in the district on Monday.
The manufacturer Ashik, 27, son of Alauddin of Belpukuria Village of Rajshahi is the manager of the factory.
Al-Imran, assistant commissioner (AC-land) in the upazila, said, the accused Ashik has been producing duplicate battery for a long time. On information, the mobile court was conducted there.


