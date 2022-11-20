Video
Three murdered in three dists

Published : Sunday, 20 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Three people including a girl have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Joypurhat, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: A girl was killed alleged by her cousin in Godagari Upazila of the district.
Police, however, arrested the accused following a case filed with Godagari Police Station (PS).  
The arrested is Hizbullah Abbas Mim, 13, a resident of Alokchatra Village in the upazila.
The deceased's father Milon Khan lodged a case against Mim and his mother Jahanara Begum with Godagari PS on Thursday.
According to the case statement, deceased Mahi was playing with her cousin Mim beside her house at around 10am on Wednesday. She was missing sometime she started the game.
Family members of Mahi went to Mim's house in the evening to search her. They found the body packed in a sack on a bench at one stage of the searching and informed police.
A charger cable was found entangled on the neck of the body.
Being informed, police recovered the body and arrested Mim at that time.
The deceased's father alleged that his daughter might have been killed over previous enmity. He demanded justice over the killing.
The body was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital Morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken after investigation.
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A man was hacked to death by miscreants in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Fakhrul Islam, 48, son of Fazlul Haque Mandal, a resident of Bandia Village under Meduary Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Fakhrul got married with Aklima Khatun, 32, daughter of Abul Kashem of Bhandab Boytapara Village, about 10 years back. After their divorce, Aklima married to one Razib Rana, of Trishal Upazila in Mymensingh, about six years back. Later, Aklima divorced her second husband about three months back and got married again with Fakhrul.
However, Fakhrul went to her parents' house in Bhandab Boytapara Village as she lives there. On Wednesday night, a group of miscreants attacked on Fakhrul while he went out of the house to respond nature's call, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving the man dead on the spot.
His wife Aklima also received severe injuries as she came forward to save her husband at that time.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) morgue for an autopsy.
Injured Aklima was admitted to the MMCH.  
Bhaluka Model PS OC Mohammad Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and  legal action will be taken in this regard.
JOYPURHAT: A man was hacked to death by his rivals in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Kalam, 40, a resident of Kachna Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said one Faruque along with his associates hacked Kalam over previous enmity, leaving him critically injured.
Injured Kalam was, later, rescued and taken to Joypurhat Adhunik District Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later on, Kalam succumbed to his injuries on the way to the SZRMCH.  
Panchbibi PS OC Palash Chandra Deb confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.


